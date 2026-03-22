Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, several Asian countries are facing a sharp shortage of oil and gas. India, too, has been experiencing an LPG crunch. However, there is some relief on the horizon as an LPG carrier, Pyxis Pioneer, arrived in India on Sunday with a fresh supply of cooking gas.

According to a report by The Hindu, large quantities of LPG are expected to reach New Mangalore Port over the coming week. In total, around 72,700 tonnes of LPG are likely to be delivered, with shipments already underway.

The first tanker, Pyxis Pioneer, brought in 16,714 tonnes of LPG. The Singapore-flagged vessel, with a gross weight of 47,236 tonnes, had set sail from the Netherlands on February 14. It will unload the cargo for Aegis Logistics Limited before departing again on Monday morning.

More Shipments Lined Up

Another LPG carrier, Apollo Ocean, is scheduled to arrive on March 25 with 26,687 tonnes of gas. This shipment will be supplied to Indian Oil Corporation Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. The Vietnam-flagged vessel is expected to arrive from Vadinar port in Gujarat.

Earlier, a tanker named Shivalik was supposed to deliver 26,000 tonnes of LPG to Mangaluru on March 18, but it offloaded its cargo at Vadinar instead, which was later transferred to Apollo Ocean.

US Shipment Expected Soon

Additionally, another tanker from the United States is expected to arrive on March 29, carrying around 30,000 tonnes of LPG for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited.

HPCL’s LPG plant in Mangaluru distributes gas to local bottling plants and supplies cities like Bengaluru through pipelines.

With multiple shipments scheduled to arrive at New Mangalore Port in the coming days, LPG availability in India is expected to improve significantly, easing supply concerns triggered by global disruptions.