PM Modi Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Head of Govt, Completes 8,931 Days In Office

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the longest-serving head of a government in India, marking a significant milestone in the country’s political history.

In a post on social media platform X, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that PM Modi has completed 8,931 days in public office as head of government, surpassing the previous record held by former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, who served 8,930 days.

Highlighting the Prime Minister’s political journey, Singh said that PM Modi’s career reflects “pure devotion to the nation and its people.” He noted that Modi’s tenure, from his time as Chief Minister of Gujarat to his current role as Prime Minister, has been defined by unwavering commitment and service.

Singh extended his congratulations to the Prime Minister, calling the achievement “remarkable” and a reflection of sustained public service and leadership.

“His life has been a continuous journey of service,” Singh said, praising PM Modi’s governance approach as centred on “nation-first” principles, integrity, and dedication to citizens.

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi is now the longest-serving head of a government in India.



Pure devotion to the nation and its people defines PM Modi Ji. From his unwavering commitment as the Chief Minister of Gujarat to his dedicated leadership as the Prime Minister, his life… pic.twitter.com/llGPwziZZC — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 22, 2026

From Gujarat To National Leadership

Over the span of his political journey, PM Modi has achieved several significant milestones. He holds the distinction of being Gujarat’s longest-serving Chief Minister and is also the Prime Minister with the most extensive prior experience in that role.

He is notably the first Indian Prime Minister born after Independence and has won three consecutive Lok Sabha elections, in 2014, 2019 and 2024, highlighting sustained electoral support and political endurance.

PM Modi first took office as Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, and remained in the position until May 21, 2014, leading the state for over 13 years before transitioning to national leadership.

On May 26, 2014, he was sworn in as India’s 14th Prime Minister, becoming the first non-Congress leader to secure a full majority in the Lok Sabha. He subsequently made history as the first non-Congress Prime Minister to complete two full terms and return to office for a third consecutive term.

The development underscores PM Modi’s long-standing presence in Indian politics and his continued influence over governance at both state and national levels. The record is expected to be cited by supporters as a testament to political stability and continuity under his leadership.