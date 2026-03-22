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HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Head of Govt, Completes 8,931 Days In Office

PM Modi Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Head of Govt, Completes 8,931 Days In Office

PM Modi is now India's longest-serving head of government, surpassing Pawan Kumar Chamling. Defence Minister Singh lauded PM Modi's "nation-first" leadership, highlighting his tenure as Gujarat's longest-serving CM and his three consecutive Lok Sabha election wins.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 01:31 PM (IST)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the longest-serving head of a government in India, marking a significant milestone in the country’s political history.

In a post on social media platform X, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that PM  Modi has completed 8,931 days in public office as head of government, surpassing the previous record held by former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, who served 8,930 days.

Highlighting the Prime Minister’s political journey, Singh said that PM Modi’s career reflects “pure devotion to the nation and its people.” He noted that Modi’s tenure, from his time as Chief Minister of Gujarat to his current role as Prime Minister, has been defined by unwavering commitment and service.

Singh extended his congratulations to the Prime Minister, calling the achievement “remarkable” and a reflection of sustained public service and leadership.

“His life has been a continuous journey of service,” Singh said, praising PM Modi’s governance approach as centred on “nation-first” principles, integrity, and dedication to citizens.

From Gujarat To National Leadership

Over the span of his political journey, PM Modi has achieved several significant milestones. He holds the distinction of being Gujarat’s longest-serving Chief Minister and is also the Prime Minister with the most extensive prior experience in that role.

He is notably the first Indian Prime Minister born after Independence and has won three consecutive Lok Sabha elections, in 2014, 2019 and 2024, highlighting sustained electoral support and political endurance.

PM Modi first took office as Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, and remained in the position until May 21, 2014, leading the state for over 13 years before transitioning to national leadership.

On May 26, 2014, he was sworn in as India’s 14th Prime Minister, becoming the first non-Congress leader to secure a full majority in the Lok Sabha. He subsequently made history as the first non-Congress Prime Minister to complete two full terms and return to office for a third consecutive term.

The development underscores PM Modi’s long-standing presence in Indian politics and his continued influence over governance at both state and national levels. The record is expected to be cited by supporters as a testament to political stability and continuity under his leadership.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the longest-serving head of government in India?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the longest-serving head of government in India. He has surpassed the previous record holder, Pawan Kumar Chamling.

How long has Prime Minister Modi served as head of government?

Prime Minister Modi has completed 8,931 days in public office as head of government. This milestone marks a significant achievement in his political career.

What is highlighted about PM Modi's political journey?

His political journey reflects pure devotion to the nation and its people. His tenure, from Chief Minister of Gujarat to Prime Minister, shows unwavering commitment and service.

What other distinctions does PM Modi hold?

He is Gujarat's longest-serving Chief Minister and the Prime Minister with the most prior experience in that role. He's also the first Indian PM born after Independence.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Mar 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
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