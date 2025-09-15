Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyiPhone 16 Pro & Pro Max Price Drops: Check Discounted Price, Specifications, & More

While the iPhone 17 is the newest, the discounted iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models offer a powerhouse of features at a much more attractive price.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Just a few days back, Apple launched its new iPhone 17, but its predecessor is creating a buzz. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max have become more appealing for Indian buyers as it is packed with powerful features that too at a lower price. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max were launched a year back, and while the iPhone 17 Pro is the newest Apple creation, the iPhone 16 series is still power-packed in terms of performance, display, and camera technology.

iPhone 16 Pro & Pro Max Price In India

You can grab the iPhone 16 Pro starting at Rs 1,07,900 after a 10% discount on Amazon, making it slightly more accessible to premium phone lovers. The phone comes with three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is available starting at Rs 1,30,900 and comes in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants. This one also carries a 10% discount on Amazon.

iPhone 16 Pro & Pro Max: Specifications

The iPhone 16 Pro sports a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion technology, 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 2,000 nits, making it bright and smooth. Under the hood, it is powered by the A18 Pro chip and packs a 3,582 mAh battery. 

The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12MP periscope telephoto sensor, a 48MP Fusion camera, and a 48MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, there’s a 12MP selfie camera for sharp portraits and FaceTime calls.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max, meanwhile, takes things up a notch with a massive 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. 

The Pro Max also boasts a triple camera setup with a 48MP Fusion main sensor, a 48MP Ultra Wide lens, a 12MP telephoto, and an advanced 12MP telephoto camera. The device is powered by a 4,685mAh battery.

With such discounts, premium devices like the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max seem accessible. So if you were planning to get a flagship, perhaps it is the best time to grab one.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 15 Sep 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Apple TECHNOLOGY
