iOS 26 Launch: Apple users rejoice as the new iOS 26 update will start rolling out today for iPhone across the world. First teased at WWDC 2025 in June, the update will let Apple users enjoy a refreshed look, smoother performance, and powerful AI features. While the iPhone 17 will come pre-installed with the new iOS 26, the older models will get the new update today. The iOS 26 upgrade was launched at Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ event on September 9.

Users can download and install iOS 26 today on supported devices, including the iPhone 16 series and beyond.

iOS 26 Rollout In India And How To Install

Taking into account Apple's usual schedule, the update is expected to roll out at 10:30 PM in India. Installing the new update is very simple:

Go to Settings > General > Software Update and check for the iOS 26 update. Tap Download & Install, agree to the terms, and let the iPhone do the rest.

Once done, your iPhone will restart, offering you a completely refreshed look. Apple recommends a WiFi connection for installing the update. Also, don’t forget to back up your data and keep your device charged before updating to avoid any interruptions.

iOS 26 Supported Devices And Features

iOS 26 will be available to a range of iPhones. Check if your device is in the list:

iPhone 17 Series

iPhone Air

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16 Series

iPhone 15 Series

iPhone 14 Series

iPhone SE (2022)

iPhone 13 Series

iPhone 12 Series

iPhone 11 Series

iOS 26 will carry the most-awaited Liquid Glass UI, updated Camera app, expanded Apple Intelligence tools like Live Translation and Call Screening, plus upgrades to Apple Music, Maps, and more.

Apple users will finally be able to customise their home screen and lock screen, with clearer, glass-like app icons.

According to Apple, iOS 26 will make your device more intuitive, smarter, and visually unified across devices, while establishing the groundwork for future AI-powered innovations.