Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyHow Many Days Do You Need To Work To Buy iPhone 17?

How Many Days Do You Need To Work To Buy iPhone 17?

The iPhone Affordability Index is calculated by dividing the price of the iPhone 17 Pro (256 GB) by the average daily wage in each country, assuming an 8-hour workday.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 14 Sep 2025 10:03 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The newly released iPhone Affordability Index has revealed how many workdays the average citizen must put in to afford Apple’s latest flagship, the iPhone 17 Pro (256 GB), in various countries including India.

At one end of the spectrum, workers in Luxembourg and Switzerland need just three days’ wages to purchase the device, followed closely by the United States, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway, where only four days of work would suffice.

In contrast, for many emerging economies, the premium handset represents months of earnings. An average worker in India would need to work a staggering 160 days, the highest among 33 countries surveyed. 

The phone is also significantly out of reach in the Philippines (101 days), Vietnam (99 days), Türkiye (89 days), and Brazil (77 days).

Middle-income economies fell somewhere in between: Spain (9 days), Czechia (12 days), and Poland (17 days). In countries like Portugal (24 days), Hungary (27 days), and Chile (32 days), the burden is still heavy, though not as stark as in Asia’s lower-wage nations.

Meanwhile, in advanced economies, affordability remains relatively high: Germany, Canada, Australia, Ireland, Finland, and Austria all recorded five workdays, while France and Sweden came in at six, and the United Kingdom and New Zealand at seven.

The index is calculated by dividing the price of the iPhone 17 Pro (256 GB) by the average daily wage in each country, assuming an 8-hour workday.

The iPhone 17 is available in two storage options - 256GB and 512GB, priced at Rs 82,900 and Rs 1,02,900, respectively in India.

Published at : 14 Sep 2025 10:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone 17 IPhone 17 Price India IPhone Affordability Index
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Will Smash With Bat': Shiv Sena Leader Threatens Hotels Screening India-Pak Match Today
'Will Smash With Bat': Shiv Sena Leader Threatens Hotels Screening India-Pak Match Today
World
Over 1 Lakh Protesters Flood Central London In Tommy Robinson’s ‘Unite The Kingdom’ March
Over 1 Lakh Protesters Flood Central London In Tommy Robinson’s ‘Unite The Kingdom’ March
India
'Manipur Will Shine Again': PM Modi Promises ‘New Dawn Of Hope And Trust’ — Top Points
'Manipur Will Shine Again': PM Modi Promises ‘New Dawn Of Hope And Trust’ — Top Points
World
Beijing Pushes Back As Trump Calls For 100% Tariffs On Russian Oil: ‘China Does Not Plot War’
Beijing Pushes Back As Trump Calls For 100% Tariffs On Russian Oil: ‘China Does Not Plot War’
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Social Media Ban Sparks Youth Uprising, Government Collapses Amid Violent Crackdown
Bihar Congress AI Video On PM Modi’s Mother Sparks Controversy, BJP Hits Back
SpiceJet Q400 Loses Wheel During Takeoff In Kandla, Tractor Sinks In Water In Rajasthan
Rohit Yadav Shot Dead In Karawal Nagar, Bear Offers Prayers At Abu Road Temple
Disha Patani's Family Home Targeted In Early-Morning Firing; No Casualties Reported
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget