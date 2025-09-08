iPhone 17 Launch Tomorrow: Here’s How & When To Watch Apple’s Big Event Live

iPhone 17 Launch: Apple iPhone 17 lineup is just a few hours away, and after keeping fans on their tippy toes for days, the Cupertino giant is finally set to pull the curtains on its latest devices. This year’s lineup could bring four new phones: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Alongside these, Apple is also expected to announce new Watches, AirPods, and maybe even a fresh Apple TV update.

When And How To Watch The iPhone 17 Event Live

The official launch event kicks off on September 9 at 10:30 PM IST. Apple will introduce its new lineup across multiple platforms, making it easy for fans worldwide to tune in.

You can watch it directly on Apple’s website, its official YouTube channel, or in the Apple TV app on supported devices.

iPhone 17 Launch: What To Expect

Among the most anticipated devices is the rumoured iPhone 17 Air, which could become Apple’s thinnest and lightest iPhone yet.

Whispers suggest it may feature a 6.6-inch OLED screen and measure just 5.5 mm thick, slimmer than the iPhone 16. The Air might include a single 24MP camera placed inside a Pixel-style oval bump, while the USB-C port may not be centred due to its slim design.

The broader lineup also looks exciting. The iPhone 17 Pro models may adopt a rectangular camera module with upgraded 48MP lenses, a material shift from titanium to aluminium-glass, and improved performance with Apple’s latest chipsets and possibly a Wi-Fi 7 modem.

Meanwhile, all iPhone 17 models are expected to showcase iOS 26’s Liquid Glass design, transforming icons into smooth, translucent visuals. Apart from these phones, Apple is also expected to launch other devices like Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, AirPods Pro 3, and more.

Apple, being Apple, surprises are almost guaranteed. All we can do now is wait for Apple to unveil the most-awaited iPhone 17 lineup tomorrow.