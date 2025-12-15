iPhone 16 Pro Now At Rs 40,000+ Off: Here's How & Where You Can Grab This Deal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





iPhone 16 Pro Discount: Flipkart’s End of Season Sale, running from December 12 to December 21, is offering major discounts on smartphones and electronics. One of the biggest highlights of the sale is the iPhone 16 Pro deal. With the help of bank offers and exchange benefits, buyers can bring the price of this premium iPhone down to under Rs 70,000. This makes the iPhone 16 Pro a very attractive option in 2025.

It still offers powerful performance, a premium design, and long-term software support, making it a smart upgrade choice at a much lower price than usual.

iPhone 16 Pro Price Drop

The iPhone 16 Pro with 128GB storage is listed at Rs 1,09,900 on Flipkart during the sale. Buyers who use a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card get an instant discount of Rs 4,000.

Along with this, Flipkart is also offering an exchange benefit based on the old phone you give, its condition, and pincode availability. The exchange value can go as high as Rs 68,050.

When the card discount and exchange offer are applied together, the final price drops well below Rs 70,000. This makes the iPhone 16 Pro one of the best premium phone deals available right now.

For users planning to exchange an older device, this offer significantly reduces the cost and makes owning a Pro iPhone much more affordable during the Flipkart sale.

iPhone 16 Pro Features

The iPhone 16 Pro comes with a titanium frame, textured matte glass back, and Ceramic Shield protection on the front. It is available in Black, White, Natural, and Desert Titanium colours.

The phone features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz adaptive ProMotion refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision support, and up to 2,000 nits peak outdoor brightness.

It is powered by Apple’s A18 Pro chip with a 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, offering smooth performance for gaming, photography, and daily use. Apple Intelligence features in iOS focus on productivity and on-device privacy.

The camera setup includes a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP 5x telephoto lens, and a 12MP 2x telephoto option.

It supports 4K Dolby Vision video, ProRes recording up to 4K at 120fps, Log video, and Spatial Video. The 12MP front camera supports 4K video, Night mode, and portrait features.

With 5G, Wi-Fi 7, USB-C with DisplayPort, IP68 rating, Face ID, Emergency SOS via satellite, and Crash Detection, the iPhone 16 Pro remains a strong deal at this reduced price.