Should You Update To iOS 26? Here's What Users Are Saying About The New Features

iOS 26 Update: Apple just rolled out its new iOS 26 update, and the internet has got some mixed reactions. After teasing it at WWDC in June and launching it at Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ event on September 9, it is finally available on iPhones. If you haven't downloaded the new iOS update, you can do it by going to Settings > General > Software Update and downloading & installing the iOS 26 update. Apple has promised some big upgrades with this new software update.

Here are all the new features of iOS 26, along with how the internet is reacting to them.

iOS 26 Features

The iOS 26 brings lots of useful changes. The Home Screen now looks fresher with new app icon styles that you can tint or make light, dark, or even clear.

A big highlight is Apple Intelligence, which lets you create custom Genmoji, design fun backgrounds for Messages, and even get live translations during texts, FaceTime, or phone calls.

The Camera app is easier to use with simple controls, while the Phone app now screens unknown calls and even waits on hold for you.

Messages filter unknown senders, allow polls in group chats, and show dynamic backgrounds.

Photos get a cleaner design and options to customise Collections. Maps remembers your favourite routes and warns you about traffic or closures.

Other updates include a new Games app, AutoMix in Music, better Wallet boarding passes, Preview for PDFs, and smarter, safer CarPlay features.

iOS 26 Reactions

The internet is divided into two obvious categories: people who like the new update, and people who don’t. While the new update came with many fresh features, it does not seem to make every iPhone user happy. Here’s what the internet thinks:

Finally used Liquid Glass for the First time 😉



Its not a normal Glass UI✅.

It full of details ❤️#iOS26update pic.twitter.com/ipJvGtC2Fw — Richie Boss (@RichieBoss1298) September 16, 2025

Looks like Apple forgot to change the keypad buttons on the call screen #iOS26update @tim_cook pic.twitter.com/altvsKjbjl — TORRO WIRASA JAGRATARA (@TWJagratara) September 16, 2025