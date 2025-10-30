HMD's Working On A Phone With 144Hz OLED Screen: Here's What We Know So Far

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A new HMD smartphone has made headlines after its key details leaked online. The phone, codenamed Lord Chaos, is expected to be one of the company’s most powerful mid-range devices yet. According to a post shared by tipster HMD_MEME’S on X, this upcoming smartphone will feature an OLED display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

It is likely to launch soon under the HMD brand, which recently started releasing phones independently after its Nokia era.

HMD Lord Chaos Specifications Leaked Ahead Of Launch

The leak suggests that HMD Lord Chaos will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, a processor known for handling gaming and multitasking with ease.

— HMD_MEME'S (@smashx_60) October 29, 2025

The phone is said to have 12GB of RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, which ensures faster app loading and smoother performance.

On the back, there will be a 108MP main camera, which indicates HMD is focusing heavily on camera quality for this model.

It will reportedly run on Android 16 right out of the box, making it one of the first HMD phones to ship with Google’s latest operating system.

In terms of power, the Lord Chaos is rumoured to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging and Qi2 wireless charging support, a great combination for people who don’t like waiting around for their phones to charge.

HMD Lord Chaos Price & Launch Details Still Unknown

While the design and full feature list are yet to be confirmed, this leak gives a strong idea of what to expect.

The HMD Lord Chaos smartphone sounds like a balanced mix of premium display, strong performance, and next-gen charging support for everyday users.

At the moment, there’s no word about the price or launch date, but since testing leaks are already surfacing online, we can expect an official announcement in the coming weeks, possibly before the year ends.