Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyHMD's Working On A Phone With 144Hz OLED Screen: Here's What We Know So Far

HMD's Working On A Phone With 144Hz OLED Screen: Here's What We Know So Far

HMD’s upcoming phone, codenamed Lord Chaos, has leaked online, revealing major specs: Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, 144Hz OLED, and Android 16 right out of the box.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 04:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A new HMD smartphone has made headlines after its key details leaked online. The phone, codenamed Lord Chaos, is expected to be one of the company’s most powerful mid-range devices yet. According to a post shared by tipster HMD_MEME’S on X, this upcoming smartphone will feature an OLED display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. 

It is likely to launch soon under the HMD brand, which recently started releasing phones independently after its Nokia era.

HMD Lord Chaos Specifications Leaked Ahead Of Launch

The leak suggests that HMD Lord Chaos will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, a processor known for handling gaming and multitasking with ease. 

The phone is said to have 12GB of RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, which ensures faster app loading and smoother performance.

On the back, there will be a 108MP main camera, which indicates HMD is focusing heavily on camera quality for this model. 

It will reportedly run on Android 16 right out of the box, making it one of the first HMD phones to ship with Google’s latest operating system.

In terms of power, the Lord Chaos is rumoured to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging and Qi2 wireless charging support, a great combination for people who don’t like waiting around for their phones to charge.

HMD Lord Chaos Price & Launch Details Still Unknown

While the design and full feature list are yet to be confirmed, this leak gives a strong idea of what to expect. 

The HMD Lord Chaos smartphone sounds like a balanced mix of premium display, strong performance, and next-gen charging support for everyday users.

At the moment, there’s no word about the price or launch date, but since testing leaks are already surfacing online, we can expect an official announcement in the coming weeks, possibly before the year ends.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 30 Oct 2025 04:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Delhi Police Tell Supreme Court: 2020 Delhi Riots Were Part Of An ‘Organised Regime Change Operation’
Delhi Police Tell Supreme Court: 2020 Delhi Riots Were Part Of An ‘Organised Regime Change Operation’
India
PM Modi In Bihar: ‘Don’t insult Chhathi Maiyya For Votes’; Govt Pursuing UNESCO Tag For Chhath
PM Modi In Bihar: ‘Don’t insult Chhathi Maiyya For Votes’; Govt Pursuing UNESCO Tag For Chhath
World
Trump, Xi Jinping Ink One-Year Rare Earths Deal; US To Slash China Tariffs By 10%
Trump, Xi Jinping Ink One-Year Rare Earths Deal; US To Slash China Tariffs By 10%
India
‘No Religion Teaches Us To Harm Nature’: Ex-SC Judge Abhay Oka Breaks Silence On Firecracker Ban Debate
‘No Religion Teaches Us To Harm Nature’: Ex-SC Judge Abhay Oka Breaks Silence On Firecracker Ban Debate
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: PM Modi Highlights GST Savings, Says NDA Policies Boost Youth Power And Growth
Bihar Election: PM Modi Urges UNESCO Recognition For Chhath Puja, Slams RJD-Congress Over Insult
PM Modi Slams RJD-Congress, Says Bihar Suffered From “Jungle Raj Of Guns, Cruelty And Corruption”
Bihar Elections: Rabri Devi Questions PM Modi And Amit Shah’s Frequent Visits, Calls Cash Transfers “Bribe”
Bihar: ASI Anirudh Kumar Brutally Murdered In Siwan, Law And Order Under Question
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion: Why SIR Promises Hurdles And Perils For BJP's Electoral Calculus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget