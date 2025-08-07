Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, in a bid to stay ahead in the AI arms race, has announced the rollout of GPT-5 across several flagship platforms. The latest generative AI model, developed in partnership with OpenAI, is now powering Microsoft 365 Copilot, GitHub Copilot, Azure AI Foundry, and the standalone Copilot experience.

GPT-5 Rolls Out Across the Microsoft Ecosystem

Positioned as Microsoft’s most advanced AI offering to date, GPT-5 brings substantial upgrades in reasoning, coding proficiency, and conversational fluency. The model was trained on Microsoft’s Azure cloud infrastructure, which not only ensures high scalability but also underscores the deepening integration between Microsoft and OpenAI technologies.

Today, GPT-5 launches across our platforms, including Microsoft 365 Copilot, Copilot, GitHub Copilot, and Azure AI Foundry.



It's the most capable model yet from our partners at OpenAI, bringing powerful new advances in reasoning, coding, and chat, all trained on Azure.



“GPT-5 is now integrated into Microsoft 365 Copilot, Copilot, GitHub Copilot, and Azure AI Foundry,” Nadella confirmed during the launch. While Microsoft has previously introduced AI-powered features into its suite of products, this marks the broadest deployment of a generative AI model across its ecosystem.

Sharpening Microsoft’s Enterprise AI Focus

The integration of GPT-5 into Microsoft 365 and GitHub Copilot signals a strategic focus on improving enterprise productivity and developer efficiency. With tools like Copilot Chat already being adopted in large-scale government and corporate settings, such as the City of San Francisco's recent onboarding, Microsoft is clearly targeting institutional users looking to scale AI adoption responsibly.

In Nadella’s words, the advancements reflect Microsoft’s long-term commitment to embedding intelligence into every layer of the digital workplace. “GPT-5 is the most capable model yet,” he noted, referencing its enhanced ability to assist with complex tasks across different professional environments.

Azure at the Core of Microsoft’s AI Ambitions

A key differentiator for Microsoft remains its ability to run large AI models natively on Azure. The GPT-5 training process, conducted entirely on Azure infrastructure, reaffirms Microsoft’s push to turn its cloud platform into a central hub for advanced AI development.

These investments aren’t happening in isolation. Recent launches such as the AI-powered Copilot Mode for Microsoft Edge further reflect how the company is weaving generative AI into the fabric of its consumer and enterprise offerings. By embedding GPT-5 into everything from browsers to coding assistants, Microsoft appears to be doubling down on AI as the defining layer of its digital strategy.