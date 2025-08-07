×
Watch Now

COAL India Open 2025, Kensville Golf and Country Club

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyMicrosoft First Tech Giant To Jump On GPT-5 Bandwagon: Satya Nadella Announces Rollout Across Key Platforms

Microsoft First Tech Giant To Jump On GPT-5 Bandwagon: Satya Nadella Announces Rollout Across Key Platforms

Positioned as Microsoft’s most advanced AI offering to date, GPT-5 brings substantial upgrades in reasoning, coding proficiency, and conversational fluency.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 11:36 PM (IST)

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, in a bid to stay ahead in the AI arms race, has announced the rollout of GPT-5 across several flagship platforms. The latest generative AI model, developed in partnership with OpenAI, is now powering Microsoft 365 Copilot, GitHub Copilot, Azure AI Foundry, and the standalone Copilot experience.

GPT-5 Rolls Out Across the Microsoft Ecosystem

Positioned as Microsoft’s most advanced AI offering to date, GPT-5 brings substantial upgrades in reasoning, coding proficiency, and conversational fluency. The model was trained on Microsoft’s Azure cloud infrastructure, which not only ensures high scalability but also underscores the deepening integration between Microsoft and OpenAI technologies.

“GPT-5 is now integrated into Microsoft 365 Copilot, Copilot, GitHub Copilot, and Azure AI Foundry,” Nadella confirmed during the launch. While Microsoft has previously introduced AI-powered features into its suite of products, this marks the broadest deployment of a generative AI model across its ecosystem.

Sharpening Microsoft’s Enterprise AI Focus

The integration of GPT-5 into Microsoft 365 and GitHub Copilot signals a strategic focus on improving enterprise productivity and developer efficiency. With tools like Copilot Chat already being adopted in large-scale government and corporate settings, such as the City of San Francisco's recent onboarding, Microsoft is clearly targeting institutional users looking to scale AI adoption responsibly.

In Nadella’s words, the advancements reflect Microsoft’s long-term commitment to embedding intelligence into every layer of the digital workplace. “GPT-5 is the most capable model yet,” he noted, referencing its enhanced ability to assist with complex tasks across different professional environments.

Azure at the Core of Microsoft’s AI Ambitions

A key differentiator for Microsoft remains its ability to run large AI models natively on Azure. The GPT-5 training process, conducted entirely on Azure infrastructure, reaffirms Microsoft’s push to turn its cloud platform into a central hub for advanced AI development.

These investments aren’t happening in isolation. Recent launches such as the AI-powered Copilot Mode for Microsoft Edge further reflect how the company is weaving generative AI into the fabric of its consumer and enterprise offerings. By embedding GPT-5 into everything from browsers to coding assistants, Microsoft appears to be doubling down on AI as the defining layer of its digital strategy.

Also read

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. A tech aficionado, he is finding the next big tech blunder to shed spotlight on and the next big AI trend to capture. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 07 Aug 2025 11:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Microsoft OpenAI TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Facing 'Unilateral' Trump Tariffs, Brazil’s Lula Reaches Out To PM Modi; Both Leaders Back Global South Unity
Facing 'Unilateral' Trump Tariffs, Brazil’s Lula Reaches Out To PM Modi; Both Leaders Back Global South Unity
India
‘Either Sign Oath Or Stop Misleading Nation’: ECI Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Chori' Allegations — Updates
Either Sign Oath Or Stop Misleading Nation: EC Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Charge — Updates
World
Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe In Canada Attacked Again, Shots Fired: Report
Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe In Canada Attacked Again, Shots Fired: Report
Technology
GPT-5 Is Official: 9 Big Ways OpenAI’s New Model Changes AI As We Know It
GPT-5 Is Official: 9 Big Ways OpenAI’s New Model Changes Everything
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Controversial Speaker Aniruddh Acharya Faces Backlash as Supporters Assault Female Reporter
Breaking: Deadly Road Accident in Jammu and Kashmir, CRPF Vehicle Falls into Deep Ravine | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Supreme Court Rejects Justice Yashwant Verma’s Petition in Cash Scam Case | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Sends Strong Message on Farmers’ Rights Amid Tariff Dispute with US | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Sant Samaj Holds Meeting in Mathura Over Aniruddha Acharya’s Controversial Remarks on Women
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Op Sindoor Brought US Challenge Back On India’s Trade Negotiating Table
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget