Pixel Buds Pro 2 vs 2a: The Made by Google launch event on Wednesday wasn't just about flashy smartphones. Alongside, Pixel 10 lineup, Google released the Pixel Buds Pro 2 and Pixel Watch 4. However, its audio wearables category caught people’s eyes. The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 is a slightly upgraded version of the Google Pixel Buds 2a.

Both buds come with active noise cancellation (ANC), clear calling, and some AI enhancements. But the main question here is: Should you spend extra bucks for Pro 2, or stick with 2a? Here’s a showdown.

Pixel Buds 2a: Affordable Yet Feature-Packed

Carrying a price tag of Rs 12,999, the Pixel Buds 2a is a good option if you are on a budget. Although cheaper than the Buds Pro 2, these buds have great audio quality. It comes with 11mm dynamic speaker drivers, ANC with Silent Seal 1.5, and Transparency mode for balanced listening.

Battery life is also solid, up to 10 hours without ANC and 27 hours total with the case.

These buds are lightweight (just 4.7g per earbud) and durable with IP54 water resistance for the buds and IPX4 for the case. It comes with Bluetooth 5.4, touch controls, recycled materials, and fast charging (1 hour of playback in just 5 minutes). The Buds 2a are for you if you want premium features without going broke.

Pixel Buds Pro 2: Premium Upgrades For Audiophiles

Now comes the new Pixel Buds Pro 2, which is priced at Rs 19,900. These buds carry subtle upgrades. It comes with Silent Seal 2.0 with tweaked Active Noise Cancellation and a new Conversation Detection feature that automatically pauses audio when you start talking.

Battery life also takes a big jump with up to 12 hours without ANC and an impressive 48 hours with the charging case. Unlike the 2a, the Pro 2 supports Qi-certified wireless charging and adds a voice accelerometer, motion sensors, and extra microphones for clearer calls.

The design is slightly larger but still comfortable, weighing 4.7g per bud. The Pro 2 is aimed at users who don’t want to compromise on their audio experience.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 vs 2a: Which One Should You Buy?

If you want daily-use buds with affordability and quality audio, then Pixel Buds 2a delivers almost everything to its users.

However, if you want to have the best audio experience, stronger ANC, longer battery, and wireless charging, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 justify their higher price.