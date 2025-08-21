Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyGoogle Pixel 10 Vs Google Pixel 10 Pro: Nearly Identical, But With Some Major Upgrades. Check Out Prices

Google Pixel 10 and Google Pixel 10 Pro debut with Tensor G5, brighter displays, AI features and major camera differences. Here’s a full comparison of specs, colours and prices to help you decide.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 09:10 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Google Pixel 10 Vs Google Pixel 10 Pro: Google has officially unveiled the Pixel 10 lineup, and the two models drawing maximum attention in India are the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro. While both share the same foundation with the new Tensor G5 chip and premium design, there are crucial differences that could decide which phone is right for you.

Here’s a breakdown of how they compare.

Google Pixel 10 Vs Google Pixel 10 Pro: Price in India

The new Google Pixel 10 starts at Rs 79,999 for the 12GB + 256GB version. The Pixel 10 Pro is priced at Rs 1,09,999 for the 16GB + 256GB model.

Both devices are available for pre-order in India starting today.

Google Pixel 10 Vs Google Pixel 10 Pro: OLED vs LTPO OLED

The Pixel 10 comes with a 6.3-inch OLED display running at 120Hz, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Its brightness peaks at 3,000 nits.

In contrast, the Pixel 10 Pro keeps the same size but upgrades to an LTPO OLED panel that can dynamically adjust refresh rates for efficiency. It also gets slightly brighter, reaching up to 3,300 nits.

Google Pixel 10 Vs Google Pixel 10 Pro: Performance & Hardware

Both phones are powered by Google’s Tensor G5 chipset.

The Pixel 10 is available with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, while the Pixel 10 Pro bumps that to 16GB RAM with the same storage ceiling.

The Pro also includes the Titan M2 security chip for added protection.

Google Pixel 10 Vs Google Pixel 10 Pro: Battery and Charging

On paper, the difference is minor.

The Pixel 10 has a 4,970 mAh battery, while the Pro carries a 4,870 mAh unit. Both support 30W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

Google Pixel 10 Vs Google Pixel 10 Pro: Cameras

This is where the gap widens. The Pixel 10 comes with a 48MP main sensor with Macro Focus, a 13MP ultra-wide, and a 10.8MP telephoto offering 5x optical zoom. At the front, it houses a 10.5MP selfie camera.

The Pixel 10 Pro takes the imaging game higher with a 50MP primary lens, a 48MP ultra-wide with Macro Focus, and a 48MP telephoto with 5x zoom. The front camera sees the biggest leap, a 42MP sensor for sharper selfies.

Google Pixel 10 Vs Google Pixel 10 Pro: AI Features

Both models integrate Gemini Nano, Google’s compact on-device AI model.

This powers tools like Magic Cue, Camera Coach, and Live Translate for calls. A one-year Google AI Pro plan is bundled with both phones.

Google Pixel 10 Vs Google Pixel 10 Pro: Colour Options

  • Google Pixel 10 colours: Lemongrass, Obsidian, Indigo, and Frost.
  • Google Pixel 10 Pro colours: Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, and Obsidian.
Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 21 Aug 2025 09:10 AM (IST)
