Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Vs Vivo X Fold 5: Google has debuted its latest warrior in the premium foldable space with the launch of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its Made by Google event on Wednesday. The phone is taking on two heavyweights folding phones: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Vivo X Fold 5 5G. All three devices bring cutting-edge displays, powerful chipsets, and serious camera setups. But how do they stack up against each other?

Let’s take a closer look.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Vs Vivo X Fold 5: Pricing & Availability

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold comes in at Rs 1,72,999, making it the most expensive of the trio. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 is priced slightly lower at Rs 1,56,999, while Vivo’s X Fold 5 is the most affordable at Rs 1,44,990.

All three are already available in India, with the Pixel offering Moonstone and Jade colour finishes, the Samsung device coming in multiple shades, including Blue Shadow and Mint, and Vivo opting for a Titanium Grey variant.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Vs Vivo X Fold 5: Design & Display

When folded open, all three feature large 8-inch displays with 120Hz refresh rates. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold offers an OLED panel with 2076x2152 resolution, while Samsung matches with its LTPO AMOLED screen at 1968x2184.

Vivo edges ahead with the sharpest resolution at 2200x2480 pixels and a peak brightness of 4500 nits. In terms of build, Samsung’s device is the slimmest and lightest, weighing 215 grams with a 4.2mm thickness.

Google’s foldable is heavier at 258 grams, while Vivo balances size and slimness at 217 grams.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Vs Vivo X Fold 5: Cameras & Performance

Photography is a major differentiator here.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold comes with a triple-lens setup including a 48MP wide, 10.8MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom, and a 10.5MP ultrawide sensor.

Samsung ups the ante with a 200MP primary shooter, while Vivo brings three 50MP sensors tuned with Zeiss optics.

At the front, Vivo again leads with dual 20MP cameras, compared to Google and Samsung’s 10MP setups.

Under the hood, Google uses its Tensor G5 chip, while Samsung powers its foldable with the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. Vivo relies on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. RAM and storage are generous across the board, but Vivo takes the edge with up to 512GB storage, while the others cap at 256GB.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Vs Vivo X Fold 5: Battery & Features

Battery life could be a deciding factor. Vivo dominates with a 6,000mAh unit backed by 80W wired and 40W wireless charging.

Google offers a 5,015mAh cell with 30W fast charging, and Samsung lags slightly with 4,400mAh and 25W charging support.

All three support wireless and reverse charging, though Vivo leads with the most powerful system.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Vs Vivo X Fold 5: Which One Should You Buy?

Google’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold feels like a premium debut with strong AI features and an impressive design, but Samsung still offers the most refined foldable experience. Vivo, meanwhile, undercuts both with more storage, the biggest battery, and the brightest display.

For users chasing all-around performance, Vivo X Fold 5 could be the most value-packed option, while Samsung appeals to brand loyalists and Google to those keen on software-driven AI features.