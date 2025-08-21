Google Pixel 10 Pro: Google has finally lifted the curtains on its recent flagship: the Google Pixel 10 lineup. But here we will only talk about the Google Pixel 10 Pro and Google Pixel 10 Pro XL that were launched at the Made by Google 2025 event.

Both phones carry strong hardware, stunning displays, and Google’s latest AI features; however, their price points are everyone’s main focus. We are here to clearly put the price, specifications, and availability of the Google Pixel 10 Pro and Google Pixel 10 Pro XL.

Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Price in India

The Google Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL carry the tag of premium smartphones, so expect the price to be high-end too. You can choose from four colour options: Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, and Obsidian.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro is priced at Rs 1,09,999



Whereas the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL carries a price tag of Rs 1,24,999



Both models are now available for pre-order in India. Starting August 28, both phones will be up for grabs across e-commerce and retail platforms.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Specifications

The Pixel 10 Pro carries a 6.3-inch OLED display that has a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,300 nits peak brightness. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Under the hood, it is powered by the Tensor G5 chipset that is paired with the Titan M2 security chip. The phone offers 16 GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The phone comes with a 4,870 mAh battery with 30W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

If you love photography, it houses a triple camera setup: 50MP wide, 48MP ultra-wide with Macro Focus, and 48MP 5x telephoto lens. For crisp and clear selfies, you get a 42MP front camera.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Specifications

The Pixel 10 Pro XL, as the name suggests, is a bigger sibling of the Pro model. It features a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The brightness remains the same as the Pro model, which is 3,300 nits, but carries a larger battery of 5,200 mAh, 45W fast charging, and 25W wireless charging.

The camera setup is the same as the Pro model: 50MP wide, 48MP ultra-wide with Macro Focus, and 48MP 5x telephoto lens, but the Pro XL supports ProRes Zoom up to 100x. Great for people who are serious about photography. The front camera is also 42MP.