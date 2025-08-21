Google Pixel 10: The Google Pixel 10 lineup is currently the talk of the town. In the Made By Google 2025 event, which was held on Wednesday, Google unveiled its new Google Pixel 10 Lineup with Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a also in the list. The event showcased many products, but the Google Pixel 10 snatched all the spotlight as being the smallest and most affordable phone in the lineup.

Staying in line with earlier leaks, Google fans would be delighted to see a slew of new AI features and hardware tweaks.

Google Pixel 10 Price In India

The Google Pixel 10 carries a price tag of Rs 79,999 in India. It comes in four colour options to choose from: Indigo, Frost, Lemongrass, and Obsidian.

The phone is up for pre-order starting today. Starting August 28, the Pixel 10 will be up for grabs via leading e-commerce platforms and retail outlets.

Alongside the Google Pixel 10, Google has released the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a.

The Google Pixel 10 Specifications And Availability

The Pixel 10 sports a 6.3-inch OLED display with 3000 nits peak brightness, that runs at the power of 120 Hz. This makes it a nice option if you like gaming and streaming.

Under the hood, the phone runs on Google’s Tensor G5 chip that promises smooth performance under pressure. It packs a 4,970mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to 24 hours of power on a single charge.

The phone comes with stock Android 16 out of the box and will get seven years of OS updates, and that's quite impressive, keeping in line with rival Samsung Galaxy S25.

If you love photography, the phone house three lenses: a 48 megapixel primary camera lens, a 13 megapixel ultrawide, and a 10.8 megapixel telephoto camera with 5X optical zoom and 20X Super Res Zoom. The Google Pixel 10 has only one storage variant, and that is 256GB.

It also supports wireless charging with Qi2, making it compatible with Pixelsnap accessories, that charges at a speed of 15W.

On paper, the specifications look promising, but how exactly the Google Pixel 10 actually performs, only time will tell.