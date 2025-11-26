Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Google Meet Outage Hits India Hard: Thousands Unable To Join Calls

Google Meet Outage Hits India Hard: Thousands Unable To Join Calls

Google Meet is facing a major outage in India, with more than 1,600 reports on DownDetector.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 01:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Google Meet Down:

Google Meet is facing a major outage today, and users across India are unable to join or host video calls. Many users say the platform is either not loading, showing connection errors, or throwing them out of meetings repeatedly. India appears to be the most affected region right now, and users are rushing to social media to ask if others are dealing with the same issue. Work calls, online classes, client meetings, and remote office work have all been disrupted, leaving people with no backup option.

Google Meet Outage Spreads Across Major Indian Cities

The most affected locations include Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and several more cities. Many users say the call quality suddenly dropped before the platform stopped responding completely.


The outage does not seem to be limited to one type of device or network. People using laptops, mobile apps, and even Google Meet from browsers are facing the same problem. Some users have reported that restarting their device or switching the internet does not help. This clearly points to a platform-side failure rather than a user-side issue.

DownDetector is also showing a small number of Google outage reports in India, but those are much fewer, around 116 reports so far. Since the numbers are very low, it might just be a fluke and not a real Google-wide outage.


For now, the main issue appears to be focused on Google Meet specifically, not the full Google ecosystem.

AWS, X, Cloudflare & More Faced Disruptions Recently

This new Google Meet outage adds to a long list of recent global service failures. In the past few weeks alone, major platforms such as AWS, X (formerly Twitter), and Cloudflare suffered massive outages that kept millions of users locked out.

In each case, work, communication, and online platforms were badly disrupted for hours. For now, Google has not released any official statement on the cause of the outage or when the platform will be restored.

Users across India are waiting for an update and refreshing the page again and again in hopes of getting back to their meetings.

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 12:49 PM (IST)
