ChatGPT Down: Cloudflare Outage Triggers Worldwide Access Issues

ChatGPT is currently facing widespread accessibility issues due to an ongoing Cloudflare outage that has impacted multiple websites worldwide. Cloudflare, which supports a significant share of the internet’s infrastructure, is dealing with persistent network problems. As a result, key platforms such as ChatGPT and X are experiencing severe performance failures.

Users have reported ChatGPT not loading properly, freezing mid-session, or displaying blank screens instead of responses. These interruptions have led to a surge in outage reports. According to Downdetector, 90 per cent of complaints specifically mention ChatGPT malfunctioning. The issues highlighted include unexpected disconnections, session failures, blank displays, and the system’s inability to generate replies.

OpenAI Yet To Address Source Of Issue

Despite widespread concern, OpenAI has not acknowledged Cloudflare as the cause of the outage, nor has it issued any official statement regarding the technical disruption. The lack of communication has left users uncertain about when stability might return.

With Cloudflare services still erratic, experts warn that users may continue experiencing disrupted sessions, intermittent loading issues, and service failures until the network stabilises fully. For many who depend on ChatGPT for work, research, and productivity, the ongoing outage has created significant inconvenience.