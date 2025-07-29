Google Maps Crashing When You Need It Most? How To Fix Android's Public Transit Bug

Google Maps users relying on public transport directions are running into a frustrating new bug that’s crashing the app across multiple devices. While car and walking navigation remain unaffected, the issue specifically impacts those searching for bus, train, or subway routes, sending the app crashing to the home screen with no warning.

Public Transport Glitch Triggers Sudden App Crash

The first wave of complaints began surfacing on Reddit (via Android Police), where user XenonOxide shared their experience of the app crashing whenever they attempted to get transit directions. “Despite trying basically every common fix in the book, the issue persists,” the user noted. Several others soon joined in, reporting similar crashes, particularly when using public transit search functions.

Android Police verified the issue shortly after, confirming that the bug causes an instant crash when users request transit-based routes. Editor Dallas Thomas managed to replicate the crash on a Pixel phone using Google Maps version 25.30.00.78516346. According to the report, the glitch appears to be widespread, with user feedback coming in from the US, UK, and Germany.

Not Just Pixel: Bug Affects Multiple Android Brands

Although the problem was initially spotted on a Pixel device, users on Samsung Galaxy and Redmagic phones have also reported identical behaviour, reported Android Police. This indicates that the crash isn’t confined to one specific phone brand or Android version, making it more difficult to isolate the root cause.

For now, general navigation features like driving, cycling, and walking remain stable and continue to work normally. The issue seems to be restricted entirely to transit routing.

A Temporary Workaround Exists, For Now

While Google has yet to issue an official fix, users have discovered a partial workaround. One Redditor mentioned that enabling Incognito Mode in Google Maps allowed the app to function without crashing when searching for transit directions. Android Police confirmed that this workaround appears to be effective.

“The bug has made it into the official Google support forums at this point,” the publication noted, suggesting that Google is now aware of the problem.

If you're experiencing this bug, users are encouraged to share their app version and region on support threads to help developers track the extent of the issue. As the reports continue to spread, affected commuters will be hoping for a swift patch to restore one of Google Maps’ core features.