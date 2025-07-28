Will Your iPhone Model Support iOS 26's Liquid Glass Display? Find Out

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyWill Your iPhone Model Support iOS 26's Liquid Glass Display? Find Out

Apple's iOS 26 update brings the new Liquid Glass UI to select iPhones, refreshing app icons, widgets, and more with a translucent design arriving this September.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 28 Jul 2025 10:09 PM (IST)

A shimmering new aesthetic is heading to iPhones as part of Apple’s upcoming iOS 26 update. The standout addition? A feature called Liquid Glass; a glossy, responsive layer that brings depth and movement to your device's interface

From subtle motion effects to light-reactive icons and backgrounds, iOS 26 promises a premium, polished feel across the board. But who gets to experience it?

iPhones Eligible for the iOS 26 Update

Apple has confirmed that a wide range of iPhones will support the update, including several older models. Here is the full list of supported devices:

  • iPhone 15 series
  • iPhone 14 series
  • iPhone 13 series
  • iPhone 12 series
  • iPhone 11 series
  • iPhone XS and XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd generation)

These models will all be able to take advantage of iOS 26’s dynamic interface changes, including the Liquid Glass visuals and redesigned app layouts.

What Is Liquid Glass, Exactly?

At its core, Liquid Glass is a visual refinement. Apple is not overhauling how users interact with their phones but rather enhancing it through motion and depth. Wallpapers will now shimmer slightly with light, icons will appear more layered, and navigation bars will adopt a translucent, glass-like finish that adds a sense of fluidity to interactions.

Craig Federighi, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, noted: “We’ve redesigned nearly every app to feature new, full-height sidebars and a translucent navigation bar, creating a sense of depth and focus.”

The goal, according to Apple, is to blend function with beauty, giving iPhones a fresh new look without compromising performance or battery life.

Familiar Yet Elevated

Apple insists that iOS 26 is more than just a cosmetic update. The Liquid Glass effect extends to system elements like widgets and menus, improving how users experience everyday tasks. The changes are subtle but impactful, creating what the company describes as a “more intuitive and immersive” environment.

Federighi added: “The new interface is not only more beautiful but also more functional, making it easier for users to access what they need.”

When Will iOS 26 Arrive?

The developer version of iOS 26 is already available, and a public beta has been rolled out for more users to try. The full update is expected to go live in September this year, when Apple usually releases its latest iOS versions alongside new iPhone models.

For users keen to refresh their experience without upgrading to new hardware, iOS 26 promises a stylish, satisfying revamp; proof that even a familiar device can still feel brand new.

Published at : 28 Jul 2025 10:09 PM (IST)
