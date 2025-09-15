Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Google Gemini Tops App Store Charts Thanks To The Viral "Nano Banana" Trend

Google Gemini Tops App Store Charts Thanks To The Viral "Nano Banana" Trend

Google's new "Nano Banana" image editing tool is a viral hit, helping the Gemini app become the most downloaded AI app, surpassing its main competitor.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 03:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gemini Photo Trend:  If you are active on Instagram, you might have noticed people creating AI images of themselves. These realistic-looking AI images are made by Google Gemini’s feature ‘Nano Banana’. This new image generation trend has made the Gemini AI chatbot app the most popular app on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in India. It has also topped the spot for free apps on the US App Store, according to a report by 9to5Google.

In Canada and the UK, Gemini holds the second position. The sudden boom happened days after Google launched its Nano Banana image-editing AI model, which went viral on social media. The trend has made Gemini one of the fastest-growing AI apps worldwide today.

Nano Banana Sparks Viral Trend

The sudden jump in Gemini users is linked to Google’s Nano Banana AI model. Launched last month, it has already been used to edit more than 500 million images. Between August 26 and September 9 alone, Gemini saw over 23 million new users join. 

Nano Banana works by letting users upload multiple photos and then generate new images or edit them in different styles. People can even add celebrities to their pictures. 

Free users can edit or generate up to 100 images a day, while Gemini Pro and Ultra subscribers can go up to 1,000 images daily with more features.

How to Use Nano Banana

Nano Banana, officially called Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, is developed by Google’s DeepMind team. It works like most AI image-editing apps. 

You simply upload a picture, write what changes you want, and get results in seconds. To try it, open Google AI Studio and sign in with your Gmail account. 

You can also access it directly in the Gemini app. A banner at the top says: “NEW! Try image editing with our best image model, Nano Banana.” Click it, upload your photo, type your prompt, and your edited image will be ready almost instantly and easily.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 15 Sep 2025 03:49 PM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY
