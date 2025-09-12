Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
What Is Nano Banana? How To Make Your Own AI Figurine Using Google's Gemini

Learn how to create a detailed, 3D collectible figure of yourself using Google's Gemini AI. This new trend is taking social media by storm for its realistic results.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 06:14 PM (IST)
You must have seen lots of AI images online, but the new “Nano Banana” trend is something different. Powered by Google’s Gemini, it lets you make tiny, realistic 3D figures of yourself, celebrities, or even pets. You only need a photo and a short text prompt. The figures look like real collectables, with a clear base and detailed packaging. People love it because it’s free, easy, and fun. 

Many social media users, including Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, have already joined the trend.

What is Nano Banana And Why It Got Famous

Nano Banana became popular because anyone can make realistic 3D figures quickly. You don’t need special skills or pay money. The figures can be placed on desks, shown on computer screens, and come with mini packaging like real toys. 

Users can create figures of themselves, celebrities, or even their pets. Indian social media has joined the trend enthusiastically, and Gemini says, “Image creation and editing is free for everyone in the Gemini app.” 

The realistic results make it shareable and fun for everyone.

How Can You Create Pictures With Nano Banana? Try These Fun Prompts

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how you can create fun AI pictures of yourself through Nano-Banana.

Step 1: Open Gemini
 Go to Tools and click on ‘Create Images’.

Step 2: Upload a Photo
 Choose a photo of yourself, a celebrity, or a pet that you want to turn into a 3D figure.

Step 3: Copy the Prompt
 Copy this exact text:

"Create a 1/7 scale commercialised figurine of the characters in the picture, in a realistic style, in a real environment. The figurine is placed on a computer desk. The figurine has a round transparent acrylic base with no text on the base. The content on the computer screen is a 3D modelling process of this figurine. Next to the computer screen is a toy packaging box, designed in a style reminiscent of high-quality collectable figures, printed with original artwork. The packaging features two-dimensional flat illustrations."

Step 4: Paste the Prompt
 Paste it into the prompt box on Gemini.

Step 5: Generate the Image
 Click Generate and wait a few seconds. Gemini will create a realistic 3D figurine based on your photo.

Step 6: Review the Result
 Check your miniature figure. You can save it or share it online.

Step 7: Try Again (Optional)
 If you want a different result, tweak your prompt slightly or use a new photo to create another Nano Banana figurine.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 12 Sep 2025 06:14 PM (IST)
