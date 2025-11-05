Google Assistant May Be Gone For Good: Gemini Is Set To Become Your New Everyday Helper

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Google is planning a big change for Android phones. Right now, users can choose between Google Assistant and Gemini, Google’s new AI assistant. But according to a report from Android Authority, Google is getting ready to remove Google Assistant and make Gemini the main assistant. The latest Gemini app has code that shows signs of this upcoming switch.

In the past few months, many features that were only available on Google Assistant have already moved to Gemini. This means Google is slowly preparing everyone to use Gemini instead.

Google Assistant May Soon Be Replaced By Gemini

The report says that Google is working on new tools and design updates for Gemini. One of them is a new processing animation that will appear when Gemini is answering something. Google may also change how messages look in the app.

For example:

The message text might not show fully at first.

There could be a button to expand the text if you want to read more.

Another button may allow users to jump straight to the bottom of a long chat.

These updates show that Google is improving Gemini’s interface and making it easier to use. At the same time, it also means that Google Assistant is slowly being phased out. Instead of giving users a choice between two assistants, Google is moving towards one main assistant: Gemini.

Gemini AI Is Being Built Deep Into Android

Google’s plan is to make phones rely more on Gemini AI for everyday tasks. This means Gemini will help with things like searching, messaging, apps, and settings, almost like a built-in smart helper.

We already see some AI features on phones, such as:

Circle to Search

Nano Banana

Other small AI tools in apps

In the future, Gemini may become even more present. It could help with things like writing, answering questions, translating, and guiding users inside apps.

This could make phones feel smarter and easier to use. However, it also means users will have to adjust to losing Google Assistant, which many people have used for years.

If Google moves ahead with this change, it will be one of the biggest updates in how Android works and how people interact with their phones.