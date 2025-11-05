Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyGoogle Assistant May Be Gone For Good: Gemini Is Set To Become Your New Everyday Helper

Google Assistant May Be Gone For Good: Gemini Is Set To Become Your New Everyday Helper

Google may soon replace Google Assistant with Gemini as the main AI helper on Android phones. Gemini is being built deeper into Android, handling searches, apps, and daily tasks.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 05:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Google is planning a big change for Android phones. Right now, users can choose between Google Assistant and Gemini, Google’s new AI assistant. But according to a report from Android Authority, Google is getting ready to remove Google Assistant and make Gemini the main assistant. The latest Gemini app has code that shows signs of this upcoming switch. 

In the past few months, many features that were only available on Google Assistant have already moved to Gemini. This means Google is slowly preparing everyone to use Gemini instead.

Google Assistant May Soon Be Replaced By Gemini

The report says that Google is working on new tools and design updates for Gemini. One of them is a new processing animation that will appear when Gemini is answering something. Google may also change how messages look in the app.

For example:

  • The message text might not show fully at first.
  • There could be a button to expand the text if you want to read more.
  • Another button may allow users to jump straight to the bottom of a long chat.

These updates show that Google is improving Gemini’s interface and making it easier to use. At the same time, it also means that Google Assistant is slowly being phased out. Instead of giving users a choice between two assistants, Google is moving towards one main assistant: Gemini.

Gemini AI Is Being Built Deep Into Android

Google’s plan is to make phones rely more on Gemini AI for everyday tasks. This means Gemini will help with things like searching, messaging, apps, and settings, almost like a built-in smart helper.

We already see some AI features on phones, such as:

  • Circle to Search
  • Nano Banana
  • Other small AI tools in apps

In the future, Gemini may become even more present. It could help with things like writing, answering questions, translating, and guiding users inside apps.

This could make phones feel smarter and easier to use. However, it also means users will have to adjust to losing Google Assistant, which many people have used for years.

If Google moves ahead with this change, it will be one of the biggest updates in how Android works and how people interact with their phones.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 05 Nov 2025 05:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Kabhi Seema, Kabhi Sweety, Kabhi Saraswati': Rahul Claims Brazilian Model's Pic On Multiple Voter IDs
'Kabhi Seema, Kabhi Sweety, Kabhi Saraswati': Rahul Claims Brazilian Model's Pic On Multiple Voter IDs
India
'Do You Know Her Name?’: BJP Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi With ‘Italian Woman’ Jibe
'Do You Know Her Name?’: BJP Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi With ‘Italian Woman’ Jibe
Election 2025
'Trying To Create Anarchy...': Rajnath Singh Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Comment On Army
'Trying To Create Anarchy...': Rajnath Singh Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Comment On Army
World
From Evoking Nehru To ‘Dhoom Machale’: How Zohran Mamdani Celebrated His Win
From Evoking Nehru To ‘Dhoom Machale’: How Zohran Mamdani Celebrated His Win
Advertisement

Videos

UP Transformed from Chaos to Growth Hub, Says CM; Claims Global Investors Showing Interest
Major Mishap Averted During Mumbai Monorail Trial as Front Coach Suffers Damage at Wadala
RJD Spokesperson Slams JD(U), Says Lalu’s Legacy Is of Justice Not Fear Ahead of Bihar Polls
Bihar Villagers Allege Electoral Roll Deletions, Demand Probe Ahead of Polls
Anurag Labels Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks an Insult to the Army, Sparks Political Row in Bihar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget