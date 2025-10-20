Global AWS Outage: Amazon Explains What Went Wrong During The Major Service Disruption

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyGlobal AWS Outage: Amazon Explains What Went Wrong During The Major Service Disruption

Amazon Web Services suffered a large-scale outage, affecting thousands of users globally and sparking complaints from India to the United States.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 03:35 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Amazon Web Services (AWS) faced a major outage that affected thousands of users worldwide, including those in the US and India. Several popular websites and apps, such as Snapchat, Canva, Robinhood, and PUBG, were hit by the disruption. The issue began around 12 pm IST, with user complaints flooding platforms like Down Detector. 

AWS later confirmed that multiple services were facing increased error rates and latency in the US-EAST-1 region and said it was working to fix the problem and find the root cause.

AWS Down: What Happened During The Global Outage

According to AWS’s official status page, the outage caused “increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region.” 

This also affected AWS Support systems and Case Creation tools. Later updates from the company said that services were showing signs of recovery, with most requests succeeding again. 

However, AWS also noted that it was still working through a backlog of pending requests to restore normal performance.

The main issue was reported in AWS DynamoDB, a database service that powers several online platforms. 

Because of the outage in this region, global services relying on US-EAST-1, such as IAM updates and DynamoDB Global Tables, were also affected. 

AWS said it continues to monitor the situation closely and will share further updates once the cause is fully identified.

AWS Outage Impact On India & Global Users

While the AWS outage began in the United States, its effects quickly spread worldwide. In India, several users experienced trouble accessing apps like Snapchat, Canva, PUBG, and Perplexity AI. 

Data from Down Detector showed thousands of user reports from Indian cities soon after the issue began.

Many platforms dependent on AWS servers saw delays or temporary downtime. 

Although Amazon reported partial recovery later in the day, experts say this outage highlights how dependent global digital platforms are on cloud infrastructure like AWS.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 20 Oct 2025 03:35 PM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY
Diwali Cheer On Dalal Street, Sensex Climbs Over 400 Points, Nifty Gains More Than 140
Global Cloud Outage Hits Amazon, Prime Video, Snapchat, Perplexity, & More
PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Navy Personnel, Says INS Vikrant Sends Waves Of Fear Across Pakistan, Salutes Armed Forces
Delhi Chokes On Diwali Morning As Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe' Category: Check Area-Wise AQI
