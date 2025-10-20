Global AWS Outage: Amazon Explains What Went Wrong During The Major Service Disruption

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Amazon Web Services (AWS) faced a major outage that affected thousands of users worldwide, including those in the US and India. Several popular websites and apps, such as Snapchat, Canva, Robinhood, and PUBG, were hit by the disruption. The issue began around 12 pm IST, with user complaints flooding platforms like Down Detector.

AWS later confirmed that multiple services were facing increased error rates and latency in the US-EAST-1 region and said it was working to fix the problem and find the root cause.

AWS Down: What Happened During The Global Outage

According to AWS’s official status page, the outage caused “increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region.”

This also affected AWS Support systems and Case Creation tools. Later updates from the company said that services were showing signs of recovery, with most requests succeeding again.

However, AWS also noted that it was still working through a backlog of pending requests to restore normal performance.

The main issue was reported in AWS DynamoDB, a database service that powers several online platforms.

Because of the outage in this region, global services relying on US-EAST-1, such as IAM updates and DynamoDB Global Tables, were also affected.

AWS said it continues to monitor the situation closely and will share further updates once the cause is fully identified.

AWS Outage Impact On India & Global Users

While the AWS outage began in the United States, its effects quickly spread worldwide. In India, several users experienced trouble accessing apps like Snapchat, Canva, PUBG, and Perplexity AI.

Data from Down Detector showed thousands of user reports from Indian cities soon after the issue began.

Many platforms dependent on AWS servers saw delays or temporary downtime.

Although Amazon reported partial recovery later in the day, experts say this outage highlights how dependent global digital platforms are on cloud infrastructure like AWS.