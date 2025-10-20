Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Global Cloud Outage Hits Amazon, Prime Video, Snapchat, Perplexity, & More

AWS outage on Monday disrupted Amazon, Prime Video, Robinhood, Venmo, and Snapchat, affecting millions worldwide.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 02:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A major online outage on Monday caused several popular platforms to go down, leaving users frustrated and unable to access services. Amazon Web Services (AWS) seems to be at the heart of the problem, affecting Amazon.com, Prime Video, Alexa, Snapchat, Robinhood, Venmo, and Perplexity. Many people reported issues across different regions, showing how much digital services depend on cloud infrastructure. 

AWS confirmed technical problems in its US-EAST-1 region and said it was working to fix the issues, but didn’t give a specific time for full recovery.

Amazon Web Services Outage Hits Big Platforms

The outage made it difficult for users to access well-known websites and apps. Amazon.com, Prime Video, and Alexa had trouble functioning, while financial services like Venmo and Robinhood also faced problems. 


Perplexity’s CEO confirmed that their service went down because of AWS issues. According to AWS, “increased error rates and latencies” in its US-EAST-1 data center caused the disruptions. 


Since AWS supports a huge number of online services, even one technical glitch can affect millions of users around the world at the same time.

How The AWS Cloud Disruption Affected Users

This outage highlights how much businesses and people rely on cloud services. Many users experienced login problems, delayed transactions, or complete downtime. 

AWS teams worked quickly to restore services while users waited for things to return to normal. Outage tracker 

Downdetector showed spikes in reports for Snapchat, Robinhood, Venmo, and other apps. 

The incident shows the importance of backup plans and strong cloud management, especially for platforms that millions of people use every day.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 20 Oct 2025 02:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
