HomeTechnologyGemini’s Canvas Tool Turns Your Notes Into Google Slides In Seconds: Here's How

Gemini's Canvas Tool Turns Your Notes Into Google Slides In Seconds: Here's How

Struggling to make presentations in Google Slides? Gemini’s Canvas tool can take your file or notes and instantly turn them into a ready-to-use slide deck, saving you time and effort.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 05:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

If you’ve ever struggled to start a presentation in Google Slides, Gemini has a new tool to make it easier. The Canvas feature in the Gemini app can take any file you upload, like a report, research paper, or notes, and quickly turn it into a ready-to-use slide deck. The tool automatically arranges sections, adds visuals, and applies formatting so you don’t have to spend time designing. 

Currently, Pro users can access it first, with free users expected to get it soon.

Gemini Canvas Tool Creates Google Slides Automatically

The Gemini Canvas tool works by reading your uploaded document and building a slide deck for you. It organises headings, key points, and visuals into separate slides, giving you a structured draft in minutes. 

You can also start with a short text prompt instead of a full file, and Gemini will generate a complete presentation. The slides can then be exported to Google Slides for final tweaks. 

This makes it easier for students, professionals, or teachers to prepare presentations quickly without worrying about design or formatting.

This feature builds on Gemini’s earlier workspace, which helped users draft and edit text projects. Now, it takes things further by turning your written work into something ready to share. 

Whether you’re creating a class report, office presentation, or project update, the Canvas tool handles the layout, visuals, and structure automatically, letting you focus on the content.

How Gemini Canvas Helps Google Slides Users Save Time

The rollout is already happening for personal and Workspace accounts. Early screenshots from users on Reddit show the feature turning research papers and reports into neat slide decks in seconds. 

By automating the slide-building process, Gemini Canvas reduces the stress of starting from scratch. With sections, visuals, and formatting pre-applied, presentations can be ready to present much faster, making it useful for school, college, or work. 

Free users will get access after Pro subscribers, so more people can benefit soon.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 25 Oct 2025 05:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
