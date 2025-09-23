Gemini AI Photo Trend: How To Generate Your Navratri Photo With Durga Maa; With Prompt

Gemini AI Photo Trend: If you can’t go to Navratri celebrations this year but still want to feel the festive joy, Google Gemini can help! With just a few photos and a simple text prompt, you can make bright, colourful AI pictures of yourself hugging Durga Maa. You can add the traditional clothes, flowers, lamps, and the devotional feel of the festival. It’s quick, free, and super easy; no need to know how to edit pictures.

What Is Nano Banana?

Google has a tool called ‘Nano Banana’ that helps create amazing images using AI. You just type what you want, and it makes a picture for you. You can use it to make portraits, festival images, or any scene you like. People like it because it’s very simple, fast, and free. You don’t need to have any special skills to make beautiful pictures with it.

Create Your AI Picture Hugging Durga Maa

Step 1: Open Google Gemini

Go to the ‘Tools’ section and click on ‘Create Images’.

Step 2: Upload Your Photo

Pick a photo of yourself or your family member that you want to appear in the AI portrait.

Step 3: Add the Prompt

Type this prompt in the text box to create a Navratri hug scene with Durga Maa:



"Create a Navratri scene with a person hugging Durga Maa. Show bright orange and red colours, flowing saree or dhoti, traditional jewellery, lamps and flowers around. Make the scene look calm, happy, and devotional with soft lighting and a peaceful temple feel. Keep facial features 100% intact"

Step 4: Generate the Image

Click on ‘Generate’ and wait a few seconds for Gemini to create your AI portrait.

Step 5: Review and Save

Look at the image. If you like it, save it, share it on social media, or use it as your profile picture. If you want a different look, change the prompt or photo and try again.

Step 6: Try Different Versions

You can experiment with outfit colours, background elements, or poses to create multiple versions. Pick the one you like best.

With Google Gemini and Nano Banana, celebrating Navratri with Durga Maa is just a few clicks away. You can make your own festival memories, even from home, in a fun and creative way.