Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyGemini AI Photo Trend: How To Generate Your Navratri Photo With Durga Maa; With Prompt

Gemini AI Photo Trend: How To Generate Your Navratri Photo With Durga Maa; With Prompt

Want a devotional portrait for Navratri? This guide provides the exact prompt to use on Google Gemini to create a beautiful AI photo of you and Durga Maa.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 06:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gemini AI Photo Trend: If you can’t go to Navratri celebrations this year but still want to feel the festive joy, Google Gemini can help! With just a few photos and a simple text prompt, you can make bright, colourful AI pictures of yourself hugging Durga Maa. You can add the traditional clothes, flowers, lamps, and the devotional feel of the festival. It’s quick, free, and super easy; no need to know how to edit pictures.

What Is Nano Banana?

Google has a tool called ‘Nano Banana’ that helps create amazing images using AI. You just type what you want, and it makes a picture for you. You can use it to make portraits, festival images, or any scene you like. People like it because it’s very simple, fast, and free. You don’t need to have any special skills to make beautiful pictures with it.

Create Your AI Picture Hugging Durga Maa

Step 1: Open Google Gemini

Go to the ‘Tools’ section and click on ‘Create Images’.

Step 2: Upload Your Photo

Pick a photo of yourself or your family member that you want to appear in the AI portrait.

Step 3: Add the Prompt

Type this prompt in the text box to create a Navratri hug scene with Durga Maa:

"Create a Navratri scene with a person hugging Durga Maa. Show bright orange and red colours, flowing saree or dhoti, traditional jewellery, lamps and flowers around. Make the scene look calm, happy, and devotional with soft lighting and a peaceful temple feel. Keep facial features 100% intact"

Step 4: Generate the Image

Click on ‘Generate’ and wait a few seconds for Gemini to create your AI portrait.

Step 5: Review and Save

Look at the image. If you like it, save it, share it on social media, or use it as your profile picture. If you want a different look, change the prompt or photo and try again.

Step 6: Try Different Versions

You can experiment with outfit colours, background elements, or poses to create multiple versions. Pick the one you like best.

With Google Gemini and Nano Banana, celebrating Navratri with Durga Maa is just a few clicks away. You can make your own festival memories, even from home, in a fun and creative way.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 23 Sep 2025 05:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
National Film Awards 2025 Live: SRK Wins First National Award, Mohanlal Gets Dadasaheb Phalke Honour
National Film Awards 2025 Live: SRK Wins First National Award, Mohanlal Gets Dadasaheb Phalke Honour
Cities
Explained: Why One Night Of Rain Left Kolkata Flooded As 7 Dead, Over 30 Flights Cancelled
Explained: Why One Night Of Rain Left Kolkata Flooded As 7 Dead, Over 30 Flights Cancelled
Business
Dalal Street Nearly Flat As Rupee Hits Record Low, Sensex Closes Near 82,100
Dalal Street Nearly Flat As Rupee Hits Record Low, Sensex Closes Near 82,100
India
Five Electrocuted As Kolkata Floods After Heavy Rains; Metro & Train Services Disrupted
Five Electrocuted As Kolkata Floods After Heavy Rains; Metro & Train Services Disrupted
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Azam Khan Released from Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur Amid Political Buzz | ABP NEWS
Azam Khan Released After 23 Months From Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur
Belagavi Tension: Truck Set on Fire Over Cow Meat Allegations by Hindu Activists | ABP NEWS
Akhilesh Yadav Welcomes Azam Khan’s Release, Calls It Justice And A Victory For Samajwadis
‘I Love Mohammed’ Row Spreads Beyond Kanpur, Protests, Violence And Bulldozer Action In UP & Uttarakhand
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget