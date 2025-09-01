Gadgets Review: In a world infested with AI, it might feel like we're losing out on human voices. AI isn't all bad, but what it lacks is a rooted, real-world connection. So, as we review the latest in tech, from phones to AI-enabled mice, we decided to create an AI bot and see how it perceives a gadget solely based on the spec sheet.

Meet GennieGPT, ABP Live's in-house AI reviewer. Programmed to adore specs, worship benchmarks, and get excited by shiny lights. Unfortunately, GennieGPT doesn’t game, capture photos, or use any kind of tech in the real world. That’s where I come in with my hands-on experience with the gadgets.

Let’s begin this tech tug-of-war.

ViewSonic M1 Max Review: In an era where streaming has eaten cinema alive, the ViewSonic M1 Max swoops in, claiming it can put the big screen back in your backpack. Less than 1 kg, a stand that spins like a ballerina, and Harman Kardon speakers thrown in for credibility, this thing promises 100-inch magic wherever you plop it down. How does it hold up under intense usage? Let's find out.

ViewSonic M1 Max Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Truly portable, under 1kg

Setup is as simple as flipping open the stand

Handy ports (USB-C, HDMI, USB-A)

Speakers are surprisingly solid

What Doesn’t:

Brightness is just about passable indoors, unless the room is extremely dark

Battery life is shorter than a Marvel fan’s attention span

Input lag (165ms) makes gaming laughable

Pocket Cinema Vibes

✨ GennieGPT: Weighs only 0.96kg! That’s lighter than most laptops! With its 3-in-1 smart stand, you can project in any direction, even the ceiling! Instant auto-focus! Auto keystone! So futuristic!

Shayak: Calm down, Wall-E wannabe. Yes, it’s light, and the swivel stand is genuinely brilliant. Point it at the wall, ceiling, or neighbour’s flat if you must.

Setup really is idiot-proof: flip, plop, focus. But let’s not pretend this is sci-fi; it’s a projector that saves you from carrying a tripod. Still, for portability, full marks.

✨ GennieGPT: 1080p Full HD! 1.07 billion colours! Contrast ratio of 120,000:1! That’s basically IMAX at home!

Shayak: If this is IMAX, then my living room is Cannes.

Yes, it’s sharp enough at 1080p, and colours look decent in a dark room. But the brightness — 500 LED lumens — is the catch. In daylight, it’s as useful as a candle during Diwali. This is a nighttime toy, not a sunlit Netflix machine.

Sound: The Unexpected Hero

✨ GennieGPT: Dual Harman Kardon speakers! 3W cubes! Cinematic sound experience in your pocket!

Shayak: I’ll give it this: the sound is shockingly good for the size. Louder, fuller, and clearer than most laptops or portable projectors I’ve tested.

You don’t need a Bluetooth speaker, though pairing one is easy. Movies on this don’t feel tinny, which is a rare win.

However, sound quality differs from app to app. When watching YouTube, the sound is loud and crystal clear, no matter which video you play. Open Netflix, however, and the sound dampens noticeably. This issue might lie entirely with the OTTs' end, and might have nothing to do with the M1 Max's capabilities itself.

Jack Of All Trades, Master Of...

✨ GennieGPT: Built-in Google TV! Native Netflix! USB-C streaming! Wi-Fi mirroring! Bluetooth connectivity! A WHOLE ENTERTAINMENT HUB!

Shayak: Translation: it works like a chunky Android TV stick glued to a projector. The built-in Google TV is smooth enough, Netflix runs without shady sideloading tricks, and screen mirroring is handy.

Ports are generous too: USB-C, HDMI, USB-A. But storage? Just 4GB usable. That’s less than what your memes folder takes.

The battery gives about 1.5–2 hours, which is a bit disappointing. However, you can keep the projector plugged into power, and you're sorted.

✨ GennieGPT: Input lag of 165ms! Totally fine for casual gaming!

Shayak: Casual gaming? Only if you casually enjoy losing. 165ms lag makes every racing game feel like you’re drunk-driving.

Stick to movies, YouTube, or maybe turn-based games where reaction speed doesn’t matter.

ViewSonic M1 Max Review: Final Verdict

The ViewSonic M1 Max is like a portable cinema that fits in your backpack, but only if your definition of cinema involves blackout curtains. It nails portability, ease of use, and surprisingly solid audio, but brightness and battery life mean it’s not replacing your TV anytime soon.

Priced at Rs 84,000 in India, you’re buying convenience and cool factor, not flagship performance. For movie nights under the stars or ceiling-bingeing The Office, it works like a charm. For gaming or daylight viewing? Don’t bother.

Should You Buy ViewSonic M1 Max?