Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dreame L50s Pro Ultra cleans faster, more efficiently than predecessors.

Automated dock manages dust collection, water, and hot mop washing.

AI navigation and obstacle detection improve comprehensive floor cleaning.

Overall, the robot delivers excellent cleaning performance.

Dreame L50s Pro Ultra Review: Around this time last year, I reviewed the Dreame X40 Ultra and called it the 'Rolls-Royce of robot vacuums'. It was absurdly capable, absurdly expensive, and made traditional vacuum cleaners feel like typewriters in the age of ChatGPT. Then Dreame built something even better.

Meet the Dreame L50s Pro Ultra. A robot vacuum with a name that sounds like a lovechild of Apple and Samsung phones, but a feature list that would make most home appliances develop an inferiority complex. As always, I brought along GennieGPT, ABP Live's in-house AI reviewer. Gennie loves spec sheets, marketing slides, and buzzwords. She has never cleaned a house, never stepped on Lego at 2am, and has no understanding of what pet hair can do to human sanity.

Let's begin.

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Dreame L50s Pro Ultra Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Noticeably faster than the X40 Ultra

Outstanding cleaning performance

Voice commands are genuinely useful

Excellent obstacle detection

Handles thresholds and room transitions with ease

Dock station practically maintains itself

Fantastic for pet owners

What Doesn't:

Voice commands still feel limited, an updated list is sorely needed

Some smart features need software refinement

You still need to occasionally rescue cables from its ambitions

No option to share pet photos from app to WhatsApp or other social media apps was a bit disappointing

Faster Than Your Excuses To Avoid Cleaning

✨ GennieGPT: 30,000Pa suction power! THIRTY THOUSAND! That's enough to create a tiny black hole in your living room! Dust has officially lost the war!

Shayak: No, it won't bend space-time. But yes, the suction is ridiculous.

The biggest thing I noticed compared to the X40 Ultra wasn't necessarily the cleaning quality. It was the speed. The L50s Pro Ultra moves through rooms with far more confidence. It spends less time contemplating furniture like it's solving a philosophical dilemma and more time actually cleaning.

And when it does clean, it leaves very little behind. Pet hair, dust, biscuit crumbs, mysterious debris that somehow appears under sofas... all gone. For once, your dramatic reaction is justified.

✨ GennieGPT: EasyLeap obstacle crossing! It can climb 40mm obstacles! Basically the mountain goat of robot vacuums!

Shayak: That's actually not far off. Most robot vacuums encounter a door threshold and react like they've discovered the Himalayas.

The L50s Pro Ultra simply rolls over most household transitions without making a fuss. Whether it's room dividers, slightly raised thresholds, or awkward flooring changes, it handles them with surprising ease. The result? Fewer situations where you discover the robot trapped in a corner contemplating its life choices.

The Dock That Basically Has A Job

✨ GennieGPT: The PowerDock refills water, empties dust, washes mops, dries mops, dispenses cleaning solution, cleans itself and maintains itself! Soon it will file your taxes!

Shayak: If Dreame announces that feature next year, I genuinely won't be shocked. The dock remains one of the biggest reasons to spend this kind of money on a robot vacuum. Cheaper robots clean your floors. Premium robots remove you from the cleaning process altogether.

The PowerDock handles dust collection, water refilling, hot-water mop washing, drying, and maintenance with minimal intervention from you. And when it does need your help, it efficiently sends you an app notification on Dreamehome.

And honestly, that's the dream. Nobody buys a robot vacuum because they enjoy vacuum maintenance.

Draining dirty water is also easy, all you need to do is take out the grey coloured container from the docking station and throw out the dirty water, and replenish the white container with cool, clean water. Takes mere seconds.

✨ GennieGPT: 100°C ThermoHub cleaning! Boiling-hot mop washing! Maximum hygiene! Germs are trembling!

Shayak: The germs probably aren't trembling, but the hot-water cleaning system is genuinely useful.

The mop pads stay cleaner, smell fresher, and require significantly less manual attention than older systems. If you've ever forgotten to wash mop pads for a few days, you'll understand why this matters. Let's just say the alternative can produce aromas that belong in a crime documentary.

✨ GennieGPT: AI navigation! Smart Pathfinder! Over 220 object types recognised! It sees EVERYTHING!

Shayak: Everything? No. More than most robot vacuums? Absolutely. The navigation here is one of the best I've seen.

The L50s Pro Ultra avoids shoes, furniture legs, pet bowls, and everyday clutter with impressive consistency. More importantly, it doesn't spend half its cleaning cycle repeatedly bumping into the same chair like a drunk shopping trolley.

Compared to the X40 Ultra, it feels more decisive and more efficient. It's one of those improvements you don't appreciate on a spec sheet but immediately notice in daily use.

✨ GennieGPT: Dual Flex Arm technology! Edge cleaning! Corner cleaning! Every corner shall surrender!

Shayak: Gennie appears to have declared war on dust. But yes, the extending brush and mop system works remarkably well.

Corners are traditionally where robot vacuums go to disappoint you. The L50s Pro Ultra gets noticeably closer than most competitors, reducing those annoying strips of untouched dust along walls and furniture edges.

Not perfect. Just much better than what most robots manage.

Voice Commands: Great Idea, Needs More Training

✨ GennieGPT: Voice control! Talk to the robot! The future is here!

Shayak: Ah yes, the future. It's pretty good.And also slightly unfinished.

The voice controls are genuinely convenient for basic commands. Telling the robot to start cleaning or perform simple tasks feels surprisingly natural after a few days.

But the command library still feels limited. There were several moments where I found myself expecting smarter interactions, only to discover the robot wasn't quite fluent enough yet.

This feels like a software problem rather than a hardware one, which is encouraging. Dreame can improve this through updates. And frankly, it should. Because the foundation is excellent.

Of course, you can pretty much do everything through the Dreamehome app, be it selecting specific rooms to clean or particular zones within rooms, or even lure your sleepy cat with a nifty little 'meowing' sound to capture some fun pet moments.

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Dreame L50s Pro Ultra Review: Final Verdict

The Dreame X40 Ultra was the Rolls-Royce of robot vacuums. The Dreame L50s Pro Ultra feels like the Ferrari that showed up to the country club and quietly parked in the best spot. It's faster. It's smarter. It's more efficient.

And somehow, it arrives with a slightly friendlier price tag.

The biggest compliment I can give the L50s Pro Ultra is this: after using it for a few weeks, traditional vacuum cleaners start feeling unnecessarily involved. Like manually washing clothes after you've owned a washing machine.

Of course, it's not perfect. The voice assistant still needs to grow up a little, and software updates could unlock even more potential. But those complaints feel relatively minor when the robot is this competent.

For everyone else, the L50s Pro Ultra isn't just one of the best robot vacuums Dreame has made. It's arguably the best robot vacuum I've used so far.

Should You Buy Dreame L50s Pro Ultra?