iPhone Air In For Review: First Impressions Of Apple's 'Thinnest iPhone Yet'

iPhone Air First Impressions: Apple’s iPhone Air is finally here, and it’s shaping up to be one of the most intriguing devices in the company’s recent lineup. Borrowing its name from the iconic MacBook Air that redefined laptops, this is Apple’s slimmest iPhone to date at just 5.6mm thick. Despite its featherweight 165-gram build, it still manages to pack the A19 Pro chip, a 6.5-inch OLED display with ProMotion, and Apple’s trademark titanium frame.

iPhone Air: Price In India

The iPhone Air sits in the premium category, starting at Rs 1,19,900 for the 256GB base variant.

The 512GB version is priced at Rs 1,39,900, while the top-tier 1TB model costs Rs 1,59,900.

Buyers can choose from four finishes: Sky Blue, Cloud White, Light Gold, and Space Black.

iPhone Air: What’s Inside The Box

Apple has further trimmed down the packaging. Alongside the iPhone Air, the only accessory bundled is a braided USB-C cable. A charger is absent, and for the first time, there’s no SIM ejector tool either since the Air is eSIM-only.

The box itself is slimmer than those of the other iPhone 17 models, in keeping with the device’s minimalist ethos.

iPhone Air: Ultra-Slim Design With A Titanium Touch

The standout feature here is, of course, the design. At 5.6mm, the iPhone Air is thinner than a stack of three Rs 10 coins. It feels light, well-balanced, and surprisingly sturdy thanks to its titanium frame. The material was once reserved for Pro models, but now makes its way into the Air.

Interestingly, the shiny frame throws back to the stainless-steel era of the iPhone 12 Pro through 14 Pro. The frame is a bit of a smudge magnet, though, gathering thumbprints the more you touch it.

On the plus side, the Air retains Apple’s dedicated Camera and Action buttons despite its slim build. The 6.5-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED panel feels like a sweet spot between the compact 6.3-inch iPhone 17 and the oversized 6.9-inch Pro Max. With ProMotion, the display dynamically switches between 1Hz and 120Hz for smoothness and efficiency.

iPhone Air: Cameras, Chip, And Battery Promises

Apple has made compromises in one area: the rear camera. The Air features a single 48MP shooter that Apple claims is equivalent to four lenses. While this remains to be tested fully, it could leave some users wanting more. The front camera setup mirrors Apple’s latest generation, complete with Center Stage support.

Performance, on the other hand, looks promising. The Air runs on the A19 Pro chip with 12GB RAM, similar to the iPhone 17 Pro series, though slightly scaled back. The lack of a vapour chamber cooling system raises questions about sustained performance, something we’ll be putting to the test. Apple also promises “all-day battery life” despite the slim profile, another claim we’ll verify in the detailed review.

Stay tuned to ABP Live for the full review of iPhone Air, coming soon!