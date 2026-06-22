Redmi A7 Pro Review: Forgot It Was A Budget Phone Until It Froze On Me

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Camera captures sharper photos; speakers crack at high volume.

Redmi A7 Pro Review: It's rare that I open a phone box and get struck by an orange hue glowing from inside. No, this isn't the orange the iPhone 17 Pro is dressed in; this is the Redmi A7 Pro in Sunset Orange. Given the budget tag attached to it, I wasn't expecting much going in, but after spending a good amount of time with it, gaming on it, taking calls, clicking pictures, and just using it as my daily driver, I have a lot to say about this one.

Some things impressed me, some things didn't, and a few things sit right in between. Let's get into it.

Redmi A7 Pro Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Subtle glittery finish that catches light nicely

Large 6.9-inch screen, great for binge-watching and scrolling

Huge 6300mAh battery that easily lasts a full day

Lightweight build despite the big screen

Aggressive pricing for an entry-level device

What Doesn’t:

Noticeable hang after closing heavy games

Occasional stuttering during gameplay

Speakers crack a bit at high volume during long videos

Redmi A7 Pro Design: Minimal With A Sparkle

Let me start with the design. It’s not exactly my personal taste, but I’ll admit I didn’t expect to like it as much as I did. When light falls on the back panel, there’s a little glittery effect that shifts into different patterns depending on the angle, and it genuinely looks nice in hand. I usually lean towards minimal phones, but this one manages to mix that minimal feel with a slightly modern twist, so it works for me.

The camera module is pill-shaped, and because of that, the phone does wobble a little when kept flat on a table. It’s not as bad as I’ve experienced on my personal phone, though, so it’s a minor niggle rather than a dealbreaker.

The texture on the back deserves a mention too. It has a matte finish, and honestly, it’s a chef’s kiss. The phone is also fairly light for its size, so even with a big 6.9-inch screen, holding it through long scrolling or gaming sessions wasn’t tiring at all.

Redmi A7 Pro Processor & Performance: Okay, But Not Quite There

Performance is where things get a bit mixed. The Redmi A7 Pro runs on a Unisoc T8300 octa-core processor. I played BGMI on low to normal settings, and while the gameplay was largely smooth, I did notice some stuttering in between sessions.

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What stood out more, though, was that the phone hung for close to 10–12 seconds right after I closed the game. That’s a bit of a concern, because this was on a largely empty phone. Once the storage fills up with apps, photos, and everyday files, I suspect gaming on this device might not be as enjoyable. So performance leans more towards casual use than serious gaming.

Redmi A7 Pro Price: Hard To Argue With This

The Redmi A7 Pro starts at Rs 12,999 for the base 4GB+64GB variant, while the higher 4GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 13,999. For an entry-level device, this pricing feels quite reasonable. It runs on Android 16 with Xiaomi’s HyperOS layered on top.

Redmi A7 Pro Battery: The Real Showstopper

If there’s one thing I have zero complaints about, it’s the battery. The phone packs a 6300mAh battery, and it shows. With my regular usage, which includes calls, scrolling, and some gaming, it comfortably lasted me a full day and then some. For a phone in this price bracket, this is genuinely one of its strongest points.

Redmi A7 Pro Camera: Better Than I Expected

The Redmi A7 Pro comes with a 32MP AI dual camera setup. Going in, my expectations were low, purely because of the price tag. When I clicked photos, the initial preview often looked a little crooked and blurry, but once the image processing kicked in, the final output got noticeably sharper.

It wasn’t a dramatic, jaw-dropping upgrade, but it was a pleasant one, especially considering what I was expecting beforehand.

Even in low light, the results were not great, but they were good enough for a phone at this price point. Keeping the budget in mind, the camera does its job without major complaints.

Redmi A7 Pro Speaker: Loud, But With A Catch

The speakers on the Redmi A7 Pro are loud, no doubt about that. But while watching longer videos, I noticed a slight cracking sound creeping in at higher volumes.

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When I lowered the volume a bit, the cracking disappeared, so it does seem tied to loudness. That said, being loud doesn’t excuse the cracking, and this is one area where the phone could have done better.

Redmi A7 Pro Final Verdict: A Solid Budget Pick With A Few Trade-Offs

Taking everything into account, the Redmi A7 Pro is a phone of trade-offs. The design has a nice little sparkle to it, the battery life is genuinely impressive, and the camera performs better than its price would suggest.

On the other hand, the performance during and after gaming leaves something to be desired, and the speakers crack a little when pushed to high volume.

If you’re someone who wants a budget phone primarily for calls, scrolling, streaming, and light usage, the Redmi A7 Pro covers those bases well. But if heavy gaming is a priority for you, this might not be the best fit at this price.