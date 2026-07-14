Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nothing Phone 4a offers premium features over the 4b.

4a boasts superior display, faster performance, and versatile cameras.

4b provides a larger battery and slightly lower price.

4a delivers better overall value, 4b prioritizes battery.

Nothing Phone 4b Vs Nothing Phone 4a: Nothing has added two new devices to its portfolio with the launch of the Nothing Phone 4b and Nothing Phone 4a. While the two smartphones share several similarities, including Android 16, Nothing OS 4.1, and a commitment to three years of OS updates and six years of security patches, there are notable differences in performance, display, cameras, and battery life.

Here's a detailed comparison to help buyers decide which model suits their needs better.

Nothing Phone 4b vs Nothing Phone 4a: Price

The Nothing Phone 4b is the more affordable of the two, retailing at Rs 34,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model. The Nothing Phone 4a carries a marginal premium with a price tag of Rs 39,999 for the same memory variant. The difference between the two is just Rs 400, making specifications and features more important than price when choosing between them.

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Nothing Phone 4b vs Nothing Phone 4a: Display

The Nothing Phone 4a offers a superior display on paper. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1224 x 2720 pixels and a pixel density of around 440ppi. The screen also supports up to 4,500 nits peak brightness.

In comparison, the Nothing Phone 4b comes with a 6.77-inch Super AMOLED display featuring a lower 1080 x 2344-pixel resolution and a pixel density of approximately 381ppi. Peak brightness is rated at 2,000 nits.

Both devices support a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and punch-hole displays.

Nothing Phone 4b vs Nothing Phone 4a: Performance

Under the hood, the Nothing Phone 4a packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset paired with an octa-core processor clocked at up to 2.7GHz.

The Nothing Phone 4b is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor, which reaches a maximum clock speed of 2.3GHz.

Storage technology is also different. The Phone 4a uses faster UFS 3.1 storage, while the Phone 4b relies on UFS 2.2 storage. Both models come with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

ALSO READ: Nothing Phone 4a Review: Nothing To Complain About, Nothing To Brag About

Nothing Phone 4b vs Nothing Phone 4a: Cameras

Camera hardware is one of the biggest differences between the two smartphones.

The Nothing Phone 4a features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. It also includes a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Nothing Phone 4b, meanwhile, gets a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. On the front, it houses a 16MP selfie camera.

For users who frequently shoot portraits, zoom shots, or selfies, the Phone 4a offers a more versatile camera package.

Nothing Phone 4b vs Nothing Phone 4a: Battery

The Nothing Phone 4b counters with a larger battery. It packs a 6,000mAh cell compared to the 5,400mAh battery inside the Nothing Phone 4a.

However, charging speeds favour the Phone 4a. It supports 50W fast charging, while the Phone 4b supports 33W charging. Both handsets offer reverse charging functionality.

Nothing Phone 4b vs Nothing Phone 4a: Which One Should You Buy?

The Nothing Phone 4b's biggest advantage is its larger 6,000mAh battery and slightly lower price. However, the Nothing Phone 4a delivers a sharper display, brighter panel, faster processor, better storage technology, superior front camera, and the added benefit of a dedicated telephoto lens.

Given the small price difference between the two models, the Nothing Phone 4a appears to offer the stronger overall value, while the Nothing Phone 4b is likely to appeal to buyers who prioritise battery endurance above all else.