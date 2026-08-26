Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Xiaomi launched two new Mijia smart air purifiers in India.

Mijia 6 offers five-stage filtration for larger indoor spaces.

Mijia 4 Compact provides 3-in-1 filtration for smaller rooms.

Xiaomi 4 Lite returns; all launch September 2.

Xiaomi has expanded its smart home portfolio in India with the launch of its much-hyped Mijia sub-brand, introducing two new air purifiers aimed at different room sizes and household needs. The company has unveiled the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 and Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact as its first Mijia products in the Indian market, marking a push into the large appliances segment.

The new air purifiers will also be available through quick-commerce platform Blinkit, while Xiaomi says customers can access servicing through its premium service outlets across the country.

Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 Targets Larger Rooms

The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 is designed for larger indoor spaces of up to 940 sq. ft., based on two air changes per hour. The device offers a particle CADR of 443 m³/h and a Formaldehyde CADR of 218 m³/h. It uses a five-stage filtration system aimed at improving indoor air quality.

A built-in colour display provides users with information including PM2.5 and PM1 levels, along with temperature and humidity readings. The purifier can also be managed remotely using the Xiaomi Home App and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for compatible voice-control functions.

For quieter operation, the purifier's Sleep Mode can bring noise levels down to as low as 32dB. Xiaomi has also included UV-C technology, which is designed as an additional air-treatment layer and is claimed to reduce microorganisms on the filter and along the airflow path.

The device additionally comes with a Negative Ion function that releases negative ions into the surrounding air. This feature is enabled by default but can be turned off through the Xiaomi Home App.

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Compact Purifier Designed for Smaller Spaces

The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact is aimed at homes and rooms measuring more than 400 sq. ft. It comes with a 3-in-1 filtration system and carries TÜV Rheinland Allergy Care Certification, with the purifier designed to help remove common airborne allergens including pollen and dust.

A four-colour air-quality indicator offers a quick visual assessment of indoor conditions. Green indicates good air quality, while yellow, orange and red correspond to progressively higher levels of detected pollution.

The purifier includes Auto Mode, which adjusts its purification speed according to the air quality detected in the room. Users can alternatively choose Sleep Mode for quieter operation at 20dB or switch to Manual Mode depending on their requirements.

Weighing 2.2kg, the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact is considerably portable for users looking to move it between rooms. Like the larger model, it supports control through the Xiaomi Home App and can work with compatible Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant devices.

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite Returns

Alongside the Mijia launch, Xiaomi is also bringing back the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite in India. The model provides a particle CADR of up to 360m³/h and is designed to cover spaces ranging from 269 to 463 sq. ft., making it suitable for bedrooms, living rooms and home offices.

The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite uses a three-layer filtration setup comprising a primary filter, a high-efficiency filter and activated carbon. The combination is designed to address common airborne particles as well as household odours. It also carries TÜV Rheinland Allergy Care Certification.

For nighttime use, the purifier is rated at 33.4dB in Night Mode. It also provides real-time air-quality monitoring and smart controls through the Xiaomi Home App, giving users access to device information and controls from their smartphones.

Prices and Availability

The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 is priced at ₹19,999 in India, while the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact carries a price tag of ₹7,999. The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite, meanwhile, will be available for ₹12,999.

All three models are scheduled to go on sale from September 2 through Mi, Amazon, Flipkart, Xiaomi Retail and Xiaomi Exclusive stores. The availability through multiple online, retail and quick-commerce channels gives Xiaomi a broader route to market as it expands its smart home and appliance offerings in India.