Boltt Enters Smartphone Market With Tier-3-Friendly Price Tags & A '4G' Phone

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fire-Boltt launched Ace 5G, Evo 4G, entering smartphone market.

Evo 4G prioritizes affordability; Ace 5G offers 5G connectivity.

Both feature large screens, 6000mAh batteries, competitive pricing.

Smartphones become available September 1 via Flipkart.

Fire-Boltt is taking its next big step beyond wearables with the launch of the Boltt Ace 5G and Boltt Evo 4G, two budget smartphones that bring the company’s value-first approach to a much larger category. The move is particularly notable for the Evo 4G, which gives Boltt a way to address consumers who may prioritise affordability and practical specifications over the latest network technology.

With prices starting at Rs 10,999, the two phones are positioned firmly in the mass-market segment. Their specifications suggest that Boltt is trying to keep the devices accessible by concentrating on features that matter in everyday use, including large displays, substantial batteries and adequate memory, while using more affordable chipsets and camera hardware to prevent the price tags from climbing.

Why Boltt Is Bringing A 4G Phone To The Market

The decision to launch a 4G smartphone alongside a 5G model could prove important for Boltt as it builds its presence in smaller Indian cities and towns. For buyers who primarily need a smartphone for calling, messaging, social media, streaming and everyday apps, 5G may not always justify a higher purchase price.

That makes the Boltt Evo 4G a logical product for the company's affordability strategy. It retains several headline specifications from the Ace 5G, including a 6.79-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6,000mAh battery, while opting for a less powerful processor and simpler camera system.

The Evo is powered by the Unisoc T7250 chipset and comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its rear camera setup comprises a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, while an 8MP camera sits on the front. NFC is also omitted, helping keep the hardware package simpler.

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Built Around What Tier 3 Buyers Need

Boltt's smartphone strategy makes particular sense in the Tier 3 segment, where keeping the purchase price within reach can be as important as adding the newest specifications. Rather than loading the phones with expensive components, the company has focused on a combination of large screens, long battery life and sufficient storage.

The 6,000mAh battery is shared by both models and supports 18W fast charging. Both smartphones also run stock Android 16, potentially giving users a relatively straightforward software experience without adding unnecessary complexity to the product proposition.

The Evo 4G starts at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB/64GB configuration, while the 6GB/128GB version costs Rs 11,999. This puts the phone in a segment where buyers can get a large-screen smartphone with a high-capacity battery without stretching towards the higher prices of many 5G alternatives.

Ace 5G Adds More Power Without Losing The Value Pitch

The Boltt Ace 5G takes the same broad philosophy and adds 5G connectivity along with more capable hardware. It features the same 6.79-inch LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 600 nits of peak brightness.

Powering the phone is the Unisoc T8200 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The camera setup includes a 64MP primary rear sensor and an 8MP selfie camera.

The Ace 5G also supports NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi and GPS. It comes in Arctic White, Burgundy Bliss, Forest Green, Lavender Bloom, Midnight Black and Sky Blue.

Pricing starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant. The 6GB/128GB model is priced at Rs 14,999, while the 8GB/128GB version costs Rs 15,999.

A Two-Pronged Smartphone Strategy

Together, the Ace 5G and Evo 4G give Boltt two different entry points into India's budget smartphone market. The Ace 5G caters to consumers who want access to 5G and somewhat stronger hardware, while the Evo 4G keeps the proposition simpler and cheaper for buyers who do not consider 5G essential.

That distinction could be especially useful in Tier 3 markets, where smartphone adoption continues to depend heavily on affordability and practical value. By offering both network options, Boltt avoids forcing every customer into a higher-priced 5G device while still having a model that can appeal to buyers seeking newer connectivity.

Both smartphones will be available in India from September 1 through Flipkart, marking Boltt's formal entry into a smartphone market where its biggest challenge will be turning its existing recognition in wearables into credibility among value-focused phone buyers.