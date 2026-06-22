Apple's First Foldable iPhone Skips The 'Fun Colours'. Here's What You'll Get Instead

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Leaked images suggest foldable iPhone will be available in white.

Industry sources confirm limited color choices, possibly including indigo.

Apple limits colors due to production challenges and high cost.

Foldable iPhone debuts this September alongside the Pro models.

iPhone 18 Ultra Fold Leaks: Apple's much-anticipated foldable iPhone may have just had its first colour revealed online. A leaked image, shared by a known tipster, claims to show the device, widely expected to be called the "iPhone Ultra," in white.

While the photo likely shows a dummy unit rather than a finished product, it adds to growing speculation about how many colour options buyers will actually get.

What Do The Latest Leaks Say About The Foldable iPhone's Colours?

The image was posted on Weibo by Chinese leaker Ice Universe and is said to offer an early look at the foldable iPhone in white. The device is reportedly already in early mass production, though the unit pictured is believed to be a dummy model used for testing purposes. Another leaker, Instant Digital, has said white is the only finish "confirmed" so far.

The second colour option remains unclear. Macworld has cited a supply chain source suggesting it could be an indigo shade similar to the iPhone 17 Pro's Deep Blue. The same source claims the foldable will offer fewer colour choices overall compared to the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, with no bright or playful tones expected.

ALSO READ: Is iPhone 18 Pro's Camera Design Changing? Here's What Leaks Say

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has also reported that Apple intends to avoid “fun colours” this time, leaning instead toward standard black and white finishes, an approach similar to the original iPhone X, which launched only in Silver and Space Grey back in 2017.

Why Might Apple Be Keeping Color Choices Limited?

The restrained colour lineup may come down to production limits rather than design choice. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously cautioned that manufacturing hurdles could limit the supply of the foldable iPhone through the end of 2026. Adding multiple finishes would only increase costs and complexity for a device that is already difficult to manufacture at scale.

ALSO READ: iPhone 17 Price Drops By Rs 34,000: Here's How You Can Grab This Deal

With supply expected to be limited at launch and pricing rumoured to cross $2,000, based on Gurman's earlier reporting, Apple may see little reason to widen its colour range. Buyers spending that much are also less likely to make their decision based on shade options.

The foldable iPhone is expected to debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max this September.