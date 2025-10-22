Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyForce Labels On Deepfakes: MeitY Unveils Draft IT Rules Update

Force Labels On Deepfakes: MeitY Unveils Draft IT Rules Update

India’s IT Ministry has proposed new rules mandating clear labelling, metadata tagging, and visibility marks for AI-generated and deepfake content on major social platforms.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 03:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has put forward draft amendments to the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, that would make it harder for synthetic content to slip into public conversation without a clear provenance. The changes, published on October 22, target AI-manufactured images, video and audio and set out mandatory labelling and traceability steps for platforms and creators. 

What The Draft Requires

Under the proposed text, the government defines a new category called "synthetically generated information" and places obligations on platforms that enable the creation or editing of such material. If a social media service allows users to generate AI content, it must ensure those items are either “prominently labelled or embedded with a permanent unique metadata or identifier”.

The rule further specifies that the visible or audible identifier must cover "at least ten per cent of the surface area of the visual display or, in the case of audio content, during the initial ten per cent of its duration." The draft also insists that this metadata cannot be altered, removed or suppressed. 

Who Will Face The Biggest Burden

Platforms classed as significant social media intermediaries, meaning those with more than 5 million registered users in India, are singled out for stricter compliance.

These services would be expected to adopt technical systems to detect, verify and flag AI-origin content and to seek declarations from uploaders where appropriate. Industry groups and legal experts have already begun to weigh in on the feasibility and freedom-of-expression consequences. 

Why Centre Says This Is Needed

MeitY frames the amendments as part of an effort to preserve an "open, safe, trusted and accountable Internet" while limiting how generative AI can be used to deceive, impersonate or interfere with public processes. Regulators say transparency and traceability are central to reducing misinformation and curbing harms from doctored or synthetic media. 

Stakeholders and civil society have been invited to submit comments on the draft by November 6. Responses can be sent to itrules.consultation@meity.gov.in  as part of the ministry’s consultation process. 

This move represents one of India’s clearest attempts yet to build provenance and labelling rules into the digital ecosystem as synthetic media tools become more powerful and widely available. 

Also read

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 22 Oct 2025 03:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
AI Deepfake TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'NDA Did Injustice To Jeevika Didis', Says Tejashwi Yadav; Promises Rs 30,000 Salary, Govt Employee Status
'NDA Did Injustice To Jeevika Didis': Tejashwi Yadav Promises Rs 30,000 Salary, Govt Employee Status
Cricket
Congress' Shama Mohamed Hits Out At India Coach Gautam Gambhir Over Sarfaraz Khan Snub
Congress' Shama Mohamed Hits Out At India Coach Gautam Gambhir Over Sarfaraz Khan Snub
India
PM Modi Thanks Trump For Diwali Greetings: 'May Our Democracies Illuminate The World'
PM Modi Thanks Trump For Diwali Wish: 'May Our Democracies Illuminate The World'
Cities
Toxic Haze Hangs Over Delhi Post-Diwali, AQI Remains 'Very Poor' For 2nd Straight Day
Toxic Haze Hangs Over Delhi Post-Diwali, AQI Remains 'Very Poor' For 2nd Straight Day
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget