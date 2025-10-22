ChatGPT Atlas Vs Perplexity Comet: Which AI Browser Is Worth Your Time? Full Comparison Here

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Ever felt like your browser is just… boring? You open a dozen tabs, jump between apps, and somehow get nothing done. Enter AI browsers. These aren’t the usual Chrome or Edge; they actually think with you. Two of the newest players are ChatGPT Atlas and Perplexity’s Comet. Atlas acts like a super-assistant that remembers what you do and helps you get stuff done. Comet is more like a curiosity buddy, helping you explore ideas and dig for answers without losing your flow. Let’s see which one suits your taste, style, and well… Pocket.

ChatGPT Atlas Vs Perplexity Comet: Pricing

ChatGPT Atlas is currently only for macOS users. It will be available to all users, whether Free, Plus, or Pro. If you want to enjoy the maximum features, you can go for paid versions.

While Comet was initially only available to subscribers, it is now free for all users.

ChatGPT Atlas Vs Perplexity Comet: Availability

ChatGPT Atlas is available now on macOS for Free, Plus, Pro, and Go users. Business, Enterprise, and Edu users can try it in beta. Windows, iOS, and Android versions are coming soon.

Comet, which was initially available only to Perplexity’s paid users, can now be accessed by everyone. Whether you use a Mac, Windows PC, Android, or iPhone, you can easily get this browser.

ChatGPT Atlas Vs Perplexity Comet: Privacy & Control

Atlas gives you full control. You can choose what ChatGPT sees and remembers while you browse. You can delete browsing history, turn off memories, or open private tabs. Even parental controls work here.

Comet collects browsing and device data to improve your experience, but lets you block it or use Incognito Mode. Sensitive info like passwords or location is only used if you sync it. Data isn’t sold or shared, and you can view, delete, or correct it anytime.

ChatGPT Atlas Vs Perplexity Comet: Features & Productivity

Atlas helps you get things done. Using agent mode, ChatGPT can research, summarise, shop, or even book appointments while you stay on the page. It also gives inline suggestions and can remember past chats to help you better.

Comet is more about learning and exploring. You can ask complex questions, find hidden connections, get counterpoints, and turn research into a smooth, interactive experience.

ChatGPT Atlas Vs Perplexity Comet: Accuracy & Assistance

Both browsers focus on giving trustworthy answers. Comet is built to answer questions accurately and help you explore ideas.

Atlas goes a step further; it not only answers questions but can take action for you, all while keeping your browsing safe and under your control.

In short, Atlas is great if you want a browser that works like an assistant, helping you complete tasks. Comet is better if you want to explore, learn, and satisfy your curiosity. Depending on how you use the web, either one can make your browsing smarter, faster, and more helpful.