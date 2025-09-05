Elon Musk’s Neuralink Performs First Brain Implant Surgeries In Canada

Elon Musk’s Neuralink has performed its first brain implant surgeries in Canada, following its recent debut in the UK. Two patients in Toronto with cervical spinal cord injuries received the company’s wireless brain-computer interface device through robotic surgery as part of the CAN-PRIME Study. The operations were conducted at University Health Network (UHN) on August 27 and September 3, marking the company’s first procedures outside the US and the UK.

The study is designed to test both the implant and Neuralink’s surgical robot, focusing on safety and whether patients with paralysis can control external devices using only their thoughts.

Canada Joins Global Trial Effort

Dr Thomas Forbes, Surgeon-in-Chief at UHN, said the hospital is proud to be at the forefront of neurosurgical innovation. The Canadian team was led by Dr Andres Lozano, Alan and Susan Hudson Cornerstone Chair in Neurosurgery at UHN. Lozano noted that the milestone reflects the convergence of neuroscience, engineering, and clinical care.

Recruitment for the CAN-PRIME Study is ongoing. Eligible participants include people with cervical spinal cord injuries and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Patients who join will take part in follow-up research sessions, practising tasks such as moving a cursor, sending a text, or operating a robotic arm.

How Does Neuralink Impact On Patients?

For patients, the technology could be life-changing, allowing those with paralysis to check emails, use social media, or control smart devices at home. The procedures also highlight Canada’s growing role in neurotechnology, with UHN hosting the country’s first Neuralink trial.

Neuralink, founded by Elon Musk, has already conducted human trials in the US. Earlier this year, a patient used the implant to operate a computer. The company aims to expand its trials to 20-30 participants by the end of 2025, while exploring applications such as restoring speech after stroke, restoring vision, and potentially sharing memories or skills.

