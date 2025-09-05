Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyElon Musk’s Neuralink Performs First Brain Implant Surgeries In Canada

Elon Musk’s Neuralink Performs First Brain Implant Surgeries In Canada

Neuralink has completed its first brain implant surgeries in Canada at UHN Toronto, giving patients with paralysis new hope for tech-assisted independence.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 12:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Elon Musk’s Neuralink has performed its first brain implant surgeries in Canada, following its recent debut in the UK. Two patients in Toronto with cervical spinal cord injuries received the company’s wireless brain-computer interface device through robotic surgery as part of the CAN-PRIME Study. The operations were conducted at University Health Network (UHN) on August 27 and September 3, marking the company’s first procedures outside the US and the UK.

The study is designed to test both the implant and Neuralink’s surgical robot, focusing on safety and whether patients with paralysis can control external devices using only their thoughts.

Canada Joins Global Trial Effort

Dr Thomas Forbes, Surgeon-in-Chief at UHN, said the hospital is proud to be at the forefront of neurosurgical innovation. The Canadian team was led by Dr Andres Lozano, Alan and Susan Hudson Cornerstone Chair in Neurosurgery at UHN. Lozano noted that the milestone reflects the convergence of neuroscience, engineering, and clinical care.

Recruitment for the CAN-PRIME Study is ongoing. Eligible participants include people with cervical spinal cord injuries and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Patients who join will take part in follow-up research sessions, practising tasks such as moving a cursor, sending a text, or operating a robotic arm.

How Does Neuralink Impact On Patients?

For patients, the technology could be life-changing, allowing those with paralysis to check emails, use social media, or control smart devices at home. The procedures also highlight Canada’s growing role in neurotechnology, with UHN hosting the country’s first Neuralink trial.

Neuralink, founded by Elon Musk, has already conducted human trials in the US. Earlier this year, a patient used the implant to operate a computer. The company aims to expand its trials to 20-30 participants by the end of 2025, while exploring applications such as restoring speech after stroke, restoring vision, and potentially sharing memories or skills.

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 05 Sep 2025 12:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Elon Musk TECHNOLOGY
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'34 Human Bombs In Mumbai': Traffic Police Get Chilling Threat Ahead Of Anant Chaturdashi
'34 Human Bombs In Mumbai': Traffic Police Get Chilling Threat Ahead Of Anant Chaturdashi
Cities
WATCH: Yamuna Above Danger Mark Floods Low-Lying Areas In Delhi, Office-Hour Traffic Woes Continue
WATCH: Yamuna Above Danger Mark Floods Low-Lying Areas In Delhi, Office-Hour Traffic Woes Continue
Blog
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Celebrities
Emraan Hashmi’s Telugu Debut OG: Actor Thrilled To Face Off Against Pawan Kalyan
Emraan Hashmi’s Telugu Debut OG: Actor Thrilled To Face Off Against Pawan Kalyan
Advertisement

Videos

NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Big Relief Before Diwali: Govt Cuts GST Slabs To Make Daily Essentials Cheaper For Common Man
Nagpur Blast Horror: Explosion At Solar Explosives Plant Kills One, Injures Seventeen Workers
Flood Crisis In Delhi: Yamuna Overflows, Secretariat At Risk As Water Engulfs Key Areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget