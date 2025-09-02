Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyWhy Mark Zuckerberg Leaves 20% Of His Daily Schedule Empty To Stay Focused

Why Mark Zuckerberg Leaves 20% Of His Daily Schedule Empty To Stay Focused

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg follows the “80% rule,” leaving space in his calendar to focus on big ideas, stay flexible, and avoid burnout.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 03:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Many people believe that a busy calendar means they are successful. The more meetings, the more important they feel. But Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg thinks differently. Instead of filling up every single hour, he keeps some space free in his schedule. This practice, often called the “80% rule,” helps him focus on meaningful projects, stay flexible, and avoid burnout. 

It’s a reminder that real productivity doesn’t come from being busy all the time, but from giving yourself room to think and act.

What Exactly Is the 80% Rule?

In a chat with John Collison of Stripe, Zuckerberg explained that he avoids back-to-back meetings, especially one-on-ones. Packing every hour, he said, can feel draining and takes away from high-value work. Without gaps in the day, there’s little space for emergencies, creative ideas, or problem-solving.

Even research supports Zuckerberg's claim. Studies show that overfilled schedules can cause stress, fatigue, and lower overall performance. The 80% rule solves this by asking people to schedule only about 80% of their time and leave 20% free.

Companies like Google even recommend this to employees so they can stay adaptable.

Why Leaders Swear by Free Time

Experts such as Laura Mae Martin, Google’s productivity coach, say this free space makes people more flexible and effective. Authors like Tom DeMarco (Slack) and Oliver Burkeman (Four Thousand Weeks) also warn that without extra time, creativity suffers. 

History shows the same pattern: Steve Jobs and Albert Einstein both carved out time to simply think, reflect, and explore.

Leaving part of your calendar blank gives you energy, room to innovate, and space to handle the unexpected.

If leaders like Zuckerberg protect their time by following the 80% rule, it’s a clear signal for others, too.

Instead of chasing a “full calendar,” try leaving space. You might find more focus, creativity, and joy in your work.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 02 Sep 2025 03:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
India
K Kavitha Suspended From BRS By Father K Chandrashekar Rao Over 'Anti-Party' Activities
K Kavitha Suspended From BRS By Father K Chandrashekar Rao Over 'Anti-Party' Activities
Cities
Delhi High Court Rejects Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And 7 Others In 2020 Delhi Riots Case
Delhi HC Rejects Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And 7 Others In 2020 Delhi Riots Case
India
Rape Accused Punjab AAP MLA Flees Custody After Firing At Police, Runs Car Over Cop
Rape Accused Punjab AAP MLA Flees Custody After Firing At Police, Runs Car Over Cop
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi After Massive Water Release, Flood Threat Looms Over Low-Lying Areas
Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Netaji's Statue In Assam's Silchar Reminds Nation Of Bose's 'Dilli Chalo' Call From Northeast | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget