Ahead Of iPhone 17 Launch, Apple Kills THESE iPhones: Check If Yours Is On The List

HomeTechnologyAhead Of iPhone 17 Launch, Apple Kills THESE iPhones: Check If Yours Is On The List

Apart from the latest iPhone models to be listed as 'vintage', an iPad and a Mac model are also part of the 'killed' devices.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 04:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

iPhone 17 Launch: Apple is preparing for the iPhone 17 series launch on September 9, but in the process, it has also drawn the curtain on some of its older devices. The company has officially moved the iPhone XS, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPad 5 into its vintage and obsolete lists. This update signals the end of dependable official support for these models, reminding users that as Apple welcomes new technology, older hardware steadily gets pushed aside.

iPhone XS and iPhone 8 Plus Become ‘Vintage’

Apple now sees the iPhone XS and iPhone 8 Plus as vintage. In Apple’s terms, “vintage” covers products that were discontinued more than five years ago but less than seven.

These devices can still be serviced at Apple Stores and through authorised service providers, but only if replacement parts are available. The iPhone XS, which launched in 2018 and was discontinued just a year later, has now officially crossed the five-year mark. 

Its larger sibling, the iPhone XS Max, was moved to the vintage list in late 2024. The iPhone 8 Plus, introduced in 2017, has joined them.

iPad 5 Becomes Obsolete, Mac Mini Faces Service Hurdles

Unlike vintage devices, obsolete products receive no official repair support at all. That’s now the case for the iPad 5 (2017), which Apple has shifted into its obsolete list. Owners will need to rely on third-party repair shops if issues arise.

Apple has also flagged the 2018 Mac mini as vintage earlier this year. The company now advises users to check with service providers about part availability before scheduling repairs, a sign that sourcing components may become increasingly difficult.

For owners of these older iPhones and iPads, the devices will still work, but repair options will continue shrinking as parts will become nearly extinct. Apple’s policy ensures that products eventually lose all support, typically within seven years. 

With the iPhone 17 just days away from launch, this update is a reminder that Apple’s ecosystem always prioritises the newest generation, and holding onto ageing devices means living with limited service options.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 02 Sep 2025 04:11 PM (IST)
Apple TECHNOLOGY
