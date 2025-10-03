Elon Musk’s xAI Is Now Hiring Gamers: Here’s Who Can Apply

Elon Musk’s AI company xAI is looking for new people to join its team. This time, the company wants to hire people who know video games well. It shows that xAI may be planning to make new games or use AI to improve how games are built and played. Musk even shared the job post himself on X (formerly Twitter). Musk's new post has made gamers search for whether they are eligible for the job or not.

What's The Video Game Tutor Job Mean?

The company wants people who know about Game Design, Computer Science, Interactive Media, or similar subjects. They are looking for candidates who have worked in indie game development and can show a portfolio of projects they created or helped with.

📣Calling all Gamers 👾🕹️I'm hiring for Video Game Tutors @xai Check out the role below! https://t.co/gxWxo5hDUl — Matteo Jin 金英 (@therealmjin93) October 2, 2025

The right person must be able to tell what makes a video game good. This means they should understand the core mechanics, story, and overall player experience. The job will also involve testing games made by AI. The candidate has to check if these games are fun, creative, and run smoothly without errors.

Applicants should also be ready to look at gameplay carefully, find problems, and suggest improvements. Knowing about the latest game development tools, new industry trends, and strong real-world examples is important too.

xAI’s Gaming Team Eligibility

Must have strong skills in Game Design, Computer Science, Interactive Media, or related areas.

Should have real experience in indie game development, along with a portfolio of past projects.

Must show good judgment in checking game quality, including gameplay, story, and player enjoyment.

Should be able to test and review AI-made games for both creativity and performance.

Needs the ability to carefully analyse games and give useful feedback for improvement.

Must know about modern tools, popular trends, and examples from the game industry.

Should have good communication, problem-solving, and creative thinking skills.

Must have an interest in using AI to push video games in new directions.

xAI’s move into gaming shows that the company wants to explore how artificial intelligence can change the way video games are designed and played in the future.