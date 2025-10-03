OpenAI Denies xAI Claims, Calls Lawsuit Part Of Musk’s ‘Harassment’

OpenAI has asked a judge to throw out a lawsuit from Elon Musk’s AI company xAI. xAI said OpenAI stole its trade secrets by hiring its employees. OpenAI says the claims are false and calls them part of Musk’s “harassment.” The case is happening in San Francisco, where top AI companies compete for skilled workers. OpenAI says employees can choose where to work, and hiring smart people is normal in a fast-growing AI industry like artificial intelligence. The company says it follows all rules and has never forced anyone to share secrets.

What xAI Says

xAI filed the lawsuit last week. It says OpenAI hired former xAI employees to learn secrets about its AI chatbot, Grok, which xAI says is more advanced than ChatGPT.

OpenAI denies this and says the lawsuit is meant to scare them and distract from Musk’s struggles. Musk is also suing OpenAI over its switch to a for-profit company, and OpenAI has countersued him for harassment.

Today we responded to Elon’s latest harassment tactic dressed up as a lawsuit. OpenAI doesn’t need or want anyone’s trade secrets. We will protect our employees and won’t be intimidated by his attempts to bully them. https://t.co/N4E0reaRF3 — OpenAI Newsroom (@OpenAINewsroom) October 2, 2025

xAI also sued Apple, claiming it helped OpenAI stop rival AI tools. Both Apple and OpenAI said the claims were wrong and asked the court to dismiss the case.

The lawsuits show the growing tension and rivalry in the AI industry, as companies compete for technology, talent, and market share.

OpenAI’s Reply

OpenAI said many talented employees are leaving xAI for other companies, including OpenAI. “Employees can choose where to work, and we can hire them,” the company said.

OpenAI added that hiring skilled workers is normal in business. It said xAI’s lawsuit is more about putting pressure on OpenAI than any real problem. The case shows how fierce the competition is in Silicon Valley for AI talent and new technology.

Experts say these disputes are common when companies grow fast and fight for the best engineers and developers.