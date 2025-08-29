Elon Musk’s xAI Launches New Agentic Coding Model: How It Rivals GitHub Copilot, Codex

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyElon Musk’s xAI Launches New Agentic Coding Model: How It Rivals GitHub Copilot, Codex

Elon Musk’s xAI has launched‘grok-code-fast-1,’ a compact and economical agentic coding model, Reuters reported. It debuts with GitHub Copilot and Windsurf.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 12:00 PM (IST)
Elon Musk, along with his artificial intelligence company, xAI, has entered the agentic code market with another new model, a fast and low-cost grok-code-fast-1. The model was published on a Thursday, and, as a report by Reuters portrays, it is the first step of xAI into one of the most rapidly expanding fields in artificial intelligence.

What is grok-code-fast-1?

An agentic coding model is an AI-based application capable of approaching the tasks associated with coding autonomously, so it can be a useful partner to developers.

Grok-code-fast-1, according to xAI, offers a high-performance code generation with a low economic form factor, making it an affordable alternative to everyday coding efforts.

The company further affirmed that the model will be offered free during a specific period with some launch partners, such as GitHub Copilot and Windsurf.

This planned implementation indicates that xAI is interested in rapidly experimenting with the model in real-world developer settings prior to its wider application.

Growing race in AI-powered coding assistants

The xAI developed by Musk finds itself in a competitive industry where Microsoft and OpenAI already have a solid footing.

Microsoft, as an example, added an AI-based GitHub Copilot codewriter earlier this year, with CEO Satya Nadella admitting that 20 to 30% of Microsoft code is already AI-written.

In the meantime, the Codex agent of OpenAI was opened to the customers of ChatGPT Plus in June, which once again established the role of AI in the development of software.

Reuters further reports that xAI also filed a lawsuit against Apple and OpenAI in a U.S. federal court in Texas, claiming that they participated in a conspiracy to suppress competition in the AI industry.

Under grok-code-fast-1, Musk is hoping that with a fast, lightweight, and affordable AI coding assistant, a niche can be cut into a saturated yet fast-growing market.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 29 Aug 2025 12:00 PM (IST)
