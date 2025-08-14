Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnology'It’s Not Rude To Leave A Meeting': Elon Musk’s Simple Rule For Productivity

Elon Musk promotes worker autonomy, encouraging employees to leave unproductive meetings: “It is not rude to get up. It is rude to waste time.”

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 05:46 PM (IST)
Elon Musk has had a reputation for a no-nonsense work ethic, and his piece of advice regarding meetings is a fine example of that. He thinks that you should never remain in a meeting where you are not providing value, and this is not a sign of respect but a waste of time for everybody.

Elon Musk’s Meeting Rule

In 2018, as reported by Moneycontrol, Musk wrote a company-wide email, stating: “Just drop out of a meeting or drop off a call as soon as you figure out you are not adding value.” Leaving is not being rude; being rude is to make a person stay, which is the same as wasting their time. The message flipped the traditional concept of respect around. You are not obliged to attend all meetings to prove your diligence; your time and focus are more important.

Musk’s approach gives employees control over their schedules. It urges them to be where they can really contribute rather than merely proceeding with a fixed agenda. It also minimises the shame or embarrassment of walking out of non-productive conferences. This lets employees spend more time on work that truly matters, boosting productivity and morale.

Broader Leadership Trend

Musk is not alone. Leaders like Nvidia's Jensen Huang prefer group settings over one-on-one things. Jeff Bezos encourages delegation early in order to accelerate decisions.

Mark Zuckerberg's "move fast" motto implies speedy innovation. What all these practices have in common is that they believe in employee-driven self-management of work.

Changing Company Culture

Musk’s policy affects more than just meetings. They normalise challenging old procedures and enable employees to control their time. The lesson is easy: respecting their time could be the best way to respect them at the workplace.

Over time, this can create a more efficient, motivated, and autonomous workplace where every minute counts.

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 05:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Elon Musk TECHNOLOGY
'Foreign Powers Exert Pressure, PM Modi Refused To Budge': Rajnath Singh On Tariff Row, Op Sindoor
ABP India Unshaken — 'Half The Nation Felt Avenged': Delhi CM On 'Operation Sindoor', Slams Jaya Bachchan
At ABP India Unshaken, Rajkummar Rao Recalls Losing His Mother While Comforting Pahalgam Victims
9 IAF Officers, Including Fighter Pilots Who Struck Pak's Terror Camps In Op Sindoor, Awarded Vir Chakra
