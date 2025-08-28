Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyKolkata Woman Says Phone Repair Shop Leaked Private Videos: Here's How To Keep Your Data Safe

Kolkata Woman Says Phone Repair Shop Leaked Private Videos: Here's How To Keep Your Data Safe

A Kolkata woman claims her private videos were leaked by a phone repair shop. Here’s how to protect your data before repair and what to do if it’s misused.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 04:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A Kolkata woman has accused a phone repair store of posting her personal content and pictures online, which has ruined her life. As she wrote on Reddit, the experience has devastated her; she has deleted her social media accounts, changed her number and even lost friends and relatives. She says that the harassment was so intolerable that even her parents ceased to communicate with her.

She wrote about her trauma, saying she does not know how she will ever get over this.

Phone repair shop in Kolkata leaked my private videos... I dont know how to recover from this trauma.
byu/Prior_Jackfruit4428 inkolkata

It is an alarming example of how our online existence can be so exposed. Smartphones contain personal information, including photos and monetary data, and giving them away without safeguarding them may result in severe consequences.

How to Protect Your Data Before Repair

Experts recommend a couple of safety steps before handing over your phone to be repaired:

  • To delete sensitive files, back up and reset your device.
  • Take out SIM and memory cards to ensure contact and media security.
  • Lock confidential information with secure folders or built-in privacy options.
  • Use certified service outlets where necessary, since they are more responsible than local stores.

What to Do If Your Data Is Misused

If you ever face a similar situation, don’t suffer in silence.

  • File a complaint with cybercrime authorities via cybercrime.gov or at your nearest police station.
  • Report leaked content to platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and X, which remove non-consensual intimate media quickly.
  • Seek emotional support from family, friends, or counsellors.
  • Most importantly, remember it’s not your fault; the blame lies only with the perpetrator.

This Kolkata incident was not the nightmare of a single lady; it is a wake-up call to us all. Digital security is important and must be safeguarded just as much as our material possessions.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 28 Aug 2025 04:10 PM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY
