Dyson Launches Air Purifiers That Also Work Like AC + Heater: Check Price, & Features

Dyson has launched two new air purifiers in India: the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx and the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1. These devices are being released at a time when indoor air pollution is a growing concern in many Indian cities. Pollution from nitrogen dioxide (NO₂), dust, smoke and chemical fumes is seen in many homes, especially during high-pollution months.

These pollutants can affect breathing and general health. Both new models are meant to filter indoor air and can also work as heating and cooling units throughout the year.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Price In India

Dyson says both new models come in different colour options.

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx costs Rs 68,900. It is available in White/Gold and Nickel/Gold colours.

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 costs Rs 56,900. It is available in White/Silver and Nickel/Silver colours.

These devices can be purchased directly from Dyson’s official website or store. Buying from the official platform also makes it easy for customers to get help, replacement parts, and warranty support. Dyson is mainly targeting homes that want one single machine for clean air, along with heating in winter and cooling in summer.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Specifications

Both new purifiers come with built-in sensors that can detect air pollution inside the home. They can identify dust, allergens, gases, and other harmful particles.

The machines then automatically adjust their settings to clean the air. Users can see air quality levels on the small LCD screen or through the MyDyson app, which lets them control the device from anywhere.

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 uses a HEPA H13 filter and activated carbon to remove tiny particles and odours. The HP2 De-NOx model adds a K-Carbon filter that captures more nitrogen dioxide and breaks down formaldehyde. Both purifiers use Air Multiplier technology, which spreads clean air across the room.

They also rotate 350°, work as a heater in winter, provide cooling in summer, and support voice control with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.