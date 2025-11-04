Best Air Purifiers To Save You From Deadly Smog: From Dyson To Aroeve; Check The List

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Best Air Purifiers: While Delhi is living under a thick layer of deadly smog, people are finding ways to breathe fresh, clean air. Some are leaving the city for places with more ‘liveable’ conditions, while others are buying air purifiers to give their families safer air to breathe. When you search for air purifiers for the home on any e-commerce platform, you’ll be flooded with options, many of which may not even work. You can find purifiers starting from just Rs 3,000, but most are more show than substance.

We’ve selected the top five air purifiers that could be perfect for your home, because even their high price tag is worth far less than the value of your life.

Coway Airmega 250

Price: Rs 34,999

The Coway Airmega 250 is built to clean spaces up to 930 sq. ft. within 30 minutes, making it suitable for large rooms. It uses a Hyper Captive Filtration System with multiple filters, including a True HEPA filter, to remove fine dust, pollen, and odours effectively.

The purifier features a Smart Mode that adjusts fan speed based on air quality and a Rapid Mode for quick cleaning.

It also includes a 24/7 air quality indicator for continuous monitoring and energy-efficient performance.

Dyson Air Purifier Cool PC1

Price: Rs 39,899

The Dyson Air Purifier Cool PC1 combines air purification with powerful airflow using Air Multiplier technology, delivering over 290 litres of smooth air per second.

It can rotate up to 350° to circulate clean air across the room. The purifier removes 99.95% of allergens and pollutants as small as PM 0.1 and adjusts automatically in Auto Mode.

It also features a Night Mode for quieter operation and can be controlled remotely through the MyDyson app or voice assistants like Alexa, Siri, and Google Home.

Honeywell Touch U2

Price: Rs 29,900

The Honeywell Touch U2 air purifier is designed to provide cleaner, safer air at home by removing 99.99% of micro allergens and pollutants, including dust, smoke, and bacteria.

It features a 7-stage filtration system with HEPA, antibacterial, and activated carbon filters, offering protection against viruses and VOCs. With a CADR of up to 650 m³/h, it covers areas up to 1008 sq. ft.

The purifier also includes Wi-Fi and Alexa support, real-time air quality monitoring, sleep mode, and remote control for easy operation.

Medify Air MA-25

Price: Rs 31,230

The Medify Air MA-25 is built for small to medium spaces, cleaning up to 90 m² in one hour with a CADR of 230. It uses H13 HEPA filtration to remove 99.9% of particles as small as 0.1 microns, including dust, smoke, and allergens.

With three fan speeds, it runs quietly between 35–51 dB and includes a sleep mode for nighttime use.

The touch panel offers easy controls, a timer, and a child lock, making it a practical air purifier for homes and offices.

AROEVE MK07

Price: Rs 32,326

The AROEVE MK07 Air Purifier offers strong air cleaning performance with a CADR of 300m³/h, covering areas up to 1,395 sq. ft.

It uses a combination of HEPA, activated carbon, and UV technology to remove dust, pollen, odours, and VOCs while adding an extra layer of germ protection. The purifier features smart air detection that monitors PM1 particles and displays real-time air quality.

Operating quietly at just 23dB, it also includes a sleep mode and easy touch-screen controls for everyday use.

These are just a handful of options; you can explore more on Amazon, Flipkart, or any other platform. The options above are picked based on the best ratings available on Amazon. Just keep in mind, no amount spent is equivalent to your health and well-being, so spend wisely.