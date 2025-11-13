How Did Delhi Blast Perpetrators Use Session Messaging App To Plan Red Fort Attack

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Delhi Blast: A massive car explosion near Red Fort, New Delhi, claimed the lives of 13 people in the heart of the capital on Monday night. Following the incident, the Union Cabinet has ordered a rigorous and professional investigation into the blast, which has led to several details surfacing on the suspected perpetrators as well as their modus operandi.

As media reports poured in, curious citizens raised all sorts of questions, and a primary one among them was how the alleged attackers communicated among themselves without being traced. It was soon revealed by intelligence agencies that a private chat app called 'Session' was used for the same. According to reports, it's nearly impossible for investigators to trace messages or identify users on the Session app.

Let’s see how the app works and how it was used in a car blast.

What Is The Session App?

Session is a private messaging app that uses end-to-end encryption. This means only the sender and the receiver can read the messages. No one else, not the company, not hackers, not any outsider, can see the chats. Think of this as an app that works similar to Telegram, but with a stark difference.









The Session app website highlighted privacy features offered by the messaging platform.

Session does not ask for a phone number or email to sign up, like Telegram does. Instead, users get an Account ID. This means that the app does not store personal details. So even if someone tries to look into the system, there is nothing to find.

The app uses decentralised technology. This means it is not controlled by one company or one server. Thousands of nodes around the world help run it.

These nodes are managed by a global group of privacy experts, not by any single entity. Anyone can check the code of the app, understand how it works, or even help improve it, just like any other open source platform. Session focuses completely on privacy and does not track, store, or sell user data.

Was Telegram A Part Of Big Plan?

As reported by ABP, the two accused doctors, Dr Muzammil and Dr Umar, confessed that the Session app was used to communicate with handlers. The “hybrid doctor module” was active on two Telegram groups, ‘Umar Bin Khattab’ and ‘Farzand Darul Uloom’.

The report says that both groups were directly connected to Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) propaganda network. The groups were regularly active with old speeches and writings of JeM founder Maulana Masood Azhar.