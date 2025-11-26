Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ChatGPT Just Got A Shopping Feature, But How Far Can It Really Go?

ChatGPT now builds personalised shopping guides in minutes, but how reliable are its results when real buying decisions are involved?

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 05:46 PM (IST)
OpenAI has launched a new feature inside ChatGPT that helps users compare products, check specifications, and get personalised buying guides. The timing is perfect because shoppers all over the world are entering the heavy holiday spending season, and Black Friday is coming soon.

The new tool gives personalised buyer guides within minutes by deeply researching the internet and reviewing trusted quality sources. The assistant works on both web and mobile for free and paid ChatGPT users. Let’s understand how this new shopping feature works and what its limits are.

How Reliable Is The ChatGPT Shopping Assistant?

The ChatGPT shopping assistant is designed to help people who want guidance in buying products, whether it is a gift for a niece, a bicycle for daily travel, or a silent vacuum cleaner.

ChatGPT collects updated data from public retail websites, including pricing, availability, customer reviews, and technical specifications when available. This makes it easier for users to compare different options without manually checking multiple websites.

The system runs on a version of GPT-5 mini, which is specially post-trained for shopping tasks. According to OpenAI, this model is trained to read trusted websites, cite reliable sources, and study information from many places to produce high-quality product research.

The company has also stressed that the shopping assistant is fully transparent. Chats are not shared with retailers, results are organic, and all data comes from publicly available retail pages. It directly reads product pages, cites sources, and avoids spam or low-quality websites to maintain trustworthy recommendations for users.

Limitations Of The ChatGPT Shopping Assistant

Even though OpenAI says this model performs better than other ChatGPT models in pulling accurate product information from the web, the ChatGPT shopping assistant is not perfect.

The company has warned that the tool may still make mistakes while collecting product details, especially price and availability. Users are advised to visit the seller’s website to confirm the final information before purchasing.

OpenAI has also revealed that in the future, users will be able to buy products directly through ChatGPT for merchants that support Instant Checkout, whenever the feature becomes available.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 26 Nov 2025 05:46 PM (IST)
