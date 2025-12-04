Delhi Man Outsmarts Scammer Using ChatGPT To Track His Location: Makes Him Beg For Forgiveness

A Delhi man turned the tables on a scammer and made him beg for forgiveness. He did this by using ChatGPT to create a fake payment link that secretly captured the scammer’s GPS location and front-camera photo. The man shared the full story on Reddit, where it went viral.

The scammer had pretended to be the man’s college senior, an IAS officer, and tried to sell expensive appliances and furniture at cheap rates. The Delhi man grew suspicious, confirmed the truth from his real senior, and decided to expose the scam.

Delhi Man Outsmarts Scammer With ChatGPT Trick

The scammer contacted him on Facebook and claimed that a CRPF officer friend was getting transferred and urgently selling high-end goods at huge discounts. Later, another number with an army profile picture asked for payment and shared a QR code.

The Delhi man pretended to have scanning issues and stalled the payment. Then, using ChatGPT, he created a simple website that could collect a device’s exact geolocation and take a front-camera photo. He hosted the page and sent the link to the scammer, saying it would help upload the QR code faster for instant payment.

Driven by greed, the scammer clicked the link without thinking. The page instantly collected his exact GPS coordinates, his IP address, and a clear selfie from his own camera. After that, the Delhi man sent those same details back to the scammer.

Netizens On The Viral Reddit Post

The moment the scammer saw his own location and photo, he panicked. He started begging for forgiveness and promised to stop scamming people.

Screenshots of the conversation and the scammer’s desperate messages were shared by the Delhi man on Reddit under the title, “Used ChatGPT to locate a scammer and made him beg me.”

The internet applauded his smart move. People commented things like “AI used for the right reasons” and encouraged him to make the tool open source. Many Reddit users said they respected how he used AI to fight online fraud.