Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyIndian Students Just Made ChatGPT Their New Study Partner: Here’s What They’re Asking It

Indian Students Just Made ChatGPT Their New Study Partner: Here’s What They’re Asking It

ChatGPT isn’t just an AI tool anymore; it’s now India’s favourite study partner. From IITs to private colleges, students are using it to prepare for exams, make study plans, and even take quizzes.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 06:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

ChatGPT is now one of the most used AI tools by students in India. OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, said that India is its second-biggest market in the world. Most students are using ChatGPT to study, understand topics, and prepare for exams. To show how students are using it, OpenAI started a project called Chats for Students in India.” It shows more than 50 real examples from big colleges like IIT Madras, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, and Delhi Technical Campus. 

According to OpenAI, education is now the top reason why Indian students use ChatGPT.

What Are The Top Queries Asked By Indian Students?

1. Prepare for an Exam

Many students use ChatGPT to study for exams. One student said, “I have an Operating Systems test tomorrow. Teach me everything important for the exam.” ChatGPT then explained the main topics in a simple way and even made the study session fun and easy to follow.

2. Create a Study Schedule

Students also ask ChatGPT to help them plan their study time. A student said, “I have my final exams coming up. Make a day-by-day study plan with time for revision, tests, and breaks.” ChatGPT created a proper timetable to help the student stay focused and manage time better.

3. Simplify a Complex Topic

When students find something hard to understand, they ask ChatGPT to explain it in easy words. One student asked, “Explain the Dining Philosopher Problem from a beginner’s point of view.” ChatGPT gave a simple and clear answer that made the topic easier to understand.

4. Learn Through Role-Play

Some students like learning in a fun way. For example, one student said, “Teach me why things float, but explain it as if you are Archimedes.” ChatGPT explained it through a story-like style, which made learning interesting and easy to remember.

5. Generate a Practice Quiz

Many students use ChatGPT to make quizzes. One prompt said, “Create a quiz for Operating Systems. Ask one question at a time, check my answer, and then explain it.” This helped students test their knowledge and get ready for exams in a smart way.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 27 Oct 2025 06:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Yunus Gifts Map To Pak General Showing India’s Northeast In Bangladesh, Triggers Row
Yunus Gifts Map To Pak General Showing India’s Northeast In Bangladesh, Triggers Row
Crime
Faridabad Man Dies By Suicide After Being Blackmailed With Obscene AI Photos Of 3 Sisters
Faridabad Man Dies By Suicide After Being Blackmailed With Obscene AI Photos Of 3 Sisters
News
Supreme Court Rebukes States For Failing To Act On Stray Dog Menace
Supreme Court Rebukes States For Failing To Act On Stray Dog Menace
India
CJI Gavai Recommends Justice Surya Kant As His Successor, To Take Oath On Nov 24
CJI Gavai Recommends Justice Surya Kant As His Successor, To Take Oath On Nov 24
Advertisement

Videos

Philippines’ Taal Volcano Erupts With Massive Explosion; Panic Grips Batangas Province
Tyre-Factory Boiler Blast in Saranpur Kills Two Workers; Five Others Injured, Probe Launched
Tension in MP’s Bhind After Dalit Man’s Murder; Villagers Torch Accused’s Houses
Delhi News: Fake ENO Factory Busted in Delhi’s Ibrahimpur; Over 91,000 Packets Seized
Donald Trump Dance Viral Video: Donald Trump’s Dance at Malaysia Airport Goes Viral During Asia Visit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget