Indian Students Just Made ChatGPT Their New Study Partner: Here’s What They’re Asking It

ChatGPT is now one of the most used AI tools by students in India. OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, said that India is its second-biggest market in the world. Most students are using ChatGPT to study, understand topics, and prepare for exams. To show how students are using it, OpenAI started a project called “Chats for Students in India.” It shows more than 50 real examples from big colleges like IIT Madras, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, and Delhi Technical Campus.

According to OpenAI, education is now the top reason why Indian students use ChatGPT.

What Are The Top Queries Asked By Indian Students?

1. Prepare for an Exam

Many students use ChatGPT to study for exams. One student said, “I have an Operating Systems test tomorrow. Teach me everything important for the exam.” ChatGPT then explained the main topics in a simple way and even made the study session fun and easy to follow.

2. Create a Study Schedule

Students also ask ChatGPT to help them plan their study time. A student said, “I have my final exams coming up. Make a day-by-day study plan with time for revision, tests, and breaks.” ChatGPT created a proper timetable to help the student stay focused and manage time better.

3. Simplify a Complex Topic

When students find something hard to understand, they ask ChatGPT to explain it in easy words. One student asked, “Explain the Dining Philosopher Problem from a beginner’s point of view.” ChatGPT gave a simple and clear answer that made the topic easier to understand.

4. Learn Through Role-Play

Some students like learning in a fun way. For example, one student said, “Teach me why things float, but explain it as if you are Archimedes.” ChatGPT explained it through a story-like style, which made learning interesting and easy to remember.

5. Generate a Practice Quiz

Many students use ChatGPT to make quizzes. One prompt said, “Create a quiz for Operating Systems. Ask one question at a time, check my answer, and then explain it.” This helped students test their knowledge and get ready for exams in a smart way.